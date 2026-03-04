Anzeige
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
04-March-2026 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Transaction in own shares 
  
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 3 March 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these 
purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in 
the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase 
programme announced on 28 January 2026. 
  
Ordinary shares purchased:      25,000 
                     
Highest price paid per share:    444.00p 
                     
Lowest price paid per share:     434.40p 
                     
Volume weighted average price paid: 439.3302p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,528,499 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,517,951.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary   Transaction Time of transaction Transaction    Trading 
shares purchased    price    (UK Time)      reference number  venue 
            (GBp share) 
783           437.00    08:32:43      00079465589TRLO0  XLON 
605           436.80    08:35:07      00079465770TRLO0  XLON 
679           434.40    08:54:35      00079467376TRLO0  XLON 
908           437.40    09:35:45      00079470021TRLO0  XLON 
39           437.00    09:40:51      00079470261TRLO0  XLON 
48           437.00    09:40:51      00079470260TRLO0  XLON 
113           437.00    09:40:51      00079470259TRLO0  XLON 
718           437.00    09:40:57      00079470271TRLO0  XLON 
231           437.00    09:43:01      00079470400TRLO0  XLON 
356           437.00    09:43:01      00079470403TRLO0  XLON 
3            437.00    09:43:01      00079470402TRLO0  XLON 
16           437.00    09:43:01      00079470401TRLO0  XLON 
35           437.00    09:43:34      00079470463TRLO0  XLON 
91           437.00    09:46:23      00079470617TRLO0  XLON 
701           437.20    09:50:44      00079471090TRLO0  XLON 
677           436.40    09:50:49      00079471100TRLO0  XLON 
677           436.60    10:02:25      00079471559TRLO0  XLON 
698           436.40    10:06:41      00079471763TRLO0  XLON 
16           438.20    10:37:26      00079473453TRLO0  XLON 
633           438.20    10:38:23      00079473480TRLO0  XLON 
702           441.60    10:52:34      00079474016TRLO0  XLON 
606           440.80    10:55:00      00079474068TRLO0  XLON 
735           440.00    10:59:33      00079474186TRLO0  XLON 
750           440.00    11:10:27      00079474681TRLO0  XLON 
421           441.00    11:31:55      00079475580TRLO0  XLON 
304           441.00    11:31:55      00079475587TRLO0  XLON 
659           441.60    11:35:48      00079475692TRLO0  XLON 
611           441.40    11:37:11      00079475763TRLO0  XLON 
469           440.80    11:42:25      00079475899TRLO0  XLON 
161           440.80    11:42:25      00079475898TRLO0  XLON 
610           442.20    11:59:38      00079476267TRLO0  XLON 
660           444.00    12:19:41      00079477206TRLO0  XLON 
684           442.60    12:20:55      00079477242TRLO0  XLON 
59           442.60    12:22:00      00079477264TRLO0  XLON 
428           441.60    12:47:59      00079479208TRLO0  XLON 
243           441.60    12:50:38      00079479276TRLO0  XLON 
41           442.60    13:10:28      00079479729TRLO0  XLON 
694           442.60    13:10:28      00079479728TRLO0  XLON 
749           442.60    13:17:55      00079479940TRLO0  XLON 
561           441.00    13:39:33      00079481086TRLO0  XLON 
611           441.00    13:51:46      00079481544TRLO0  XLON 
705           441.00    14:00:10      00079481768TRLO0  XLON 
635           441.00    14:11:45      00079482164TRLO0  XLON 
745           439.60    14:15:30      00079482298TRLO0  XLON 
81           438.80    15:01:01      00079485030TRLO0  XLON 
539           438.80    15:01:01      00079485029TRLO0  XLON 
672           437.40    15:18:42      00079486381TRLO0  XLON 
673           436.60    15:47:18      00079488350TRLO0  XLON 
149           435.60    15:53:23      00079488646TRLO0  XLON 
44           435.60    15:53:23      00079488645TRLO0  XLON 
106           435.40    15:55:02      00079488778TRLO0  XLON 
359           435.40    15:55:02      00079488777TRLO0  XLON 
61           435.40    15:55:02      00079488776TRLO0  XLON 
722           439.40    16:09:18      00079489755TRLO0  XLON 
724           439.60    16:20:01      00079490464TRLO0  XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc                +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)          cosec@molten.vc  
  
Deutsche Numis                   +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Joshua Hughes 
Liam Kingsmill 
  
Berenberg                     +44 (0)20 3207 7800 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Ben Wright 
Harry Nicholas 
Mark Whitmore 
  
Sodali & Co                    +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations                  molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 419871 
EQS News ID:  2285072 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2285072&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 04, 2026 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
