Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 04-March-2026 / 07:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 3 March 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026. Ordinary shares purchased: 25,000 Highest price paid per share: 444.00p Lowest price paid per share: 434.40p Volume weighted average price paid: 439.3302p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,528,499 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,517,951.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Number of ordinary Transaction Time of transaction Transaction Trading shares purchased price (UK Time) reference number venue (GBp share) 783 437.00 08:32:43 00079465589TRLO0 XLON 605 436.80 08:35:07 00079465770TRLO0 XLON 679 434.40 08:54:35 00079467376TRLO0 XLON 908 437.40 09:35:45 00079470021TRLO0 XLON 39 437.00 09:40:51 00079470261TRLO0 XLON 48 437.00 09:40:51 00079470260TRLO0 XLON 113 437.00 09:40:51 00079470259TRLO0 XLON 718 437.00 09:40:57 00079470271TRLO0 XLON 231 437.00 09:43:01 00079470400TRLO0 XLON 356 437.00 09:43:01 00079470403TRLO0 XLON 3 437.00 09:43:01 00079470402TRLO0 XLON 16 437.00 09:43:01 00079470401TRLO0 XLON 35 437.00 09:43:34 00079470463TRLO0 XLON 91 437.00 09:46:23 00079470617TRLO0 XLON 701 437.20 09:50:44 00079471090TRLO0 XLON 677 436.40 09:50:49 00079471100TRLO0 XLON 677 436.60 10:02:25 00079471559TRLO0 XLON 698 436.40 10:06:41 00079471763TRLO0 XLON 16 438.20 10:37:26 00079473453TRLO0 XLON 633 438.20 10:38:23 00079473480TRLO0 XLON 702 441.60 10:52:34 00079474016TRLO0 XLON 606 440.80 10:55:00 00079474068TRLO0 XLON 735 440.00 10:59:33 00079474186TRLO0 XLON 750 440.00 11:10:27 00079474681TRLO0 XLON 421 441.00 11:31:55 00079475580TRLO0 XLON 304 441.00 11:31:55 00079475587TRLO0 XLON 659 441.60 11:35:48 00079475692TRLO0 XLON 611 441.40 11:37:11 00079475763TRLO0 XLON 469 440.80 11:42:25 00079475899TRLO0 XLON 161 440.80 11:42:25 00079475898TRLO0 XLON 610 442.20 11:59:38 00079476267TRLO0 XLON 660 444.00 12:19:41 00079477206TRLO0 XLON 684 442.60 12:20:55 00079477242TRLO0 XLON 59 442.60 12:22:00 00079477264TRLO0 XLON 428 441.60 12:47:59 00079479208TRLO0 XLON 243 441.60 12:50:38 00079479276TRLO0 XLON 41 442.60 13:10:28 00079479729TRLO0 XLON 694 442.60 13:10:28 00079479728TRLO0 XLON 749 442.60 13:17:55 00079479940TRLO0 XLON 561 441.00 13:39:33 00079481086TRLO0 XLON 611 441.00 13:51:46 00079481544TRLO0 XLON 705 441.00 14:00:10 00079481768TRLO0 XLON 635 441.00 14:11:45 00079482164TRLO0 XLON 745 439.60 14:15:30 00079482298TRLO0 XLON 81 438.80 15:01:01 00079485030TRLO0 XLON 539 438.80 15:01:01 00079485029TRLO0 XLON 672 437.40 15:18:42 00079486381TRLO0 XLON 673 436.60 15:47:18 00079488350TRLO0 XLON 149 435.60 15:53:23 00079488646TRLO0 XLON 44 435.60 15:53:23 00079488645TRLO0 XLON 106 435.40 15:55:02 00079488778TRLO0 XLON 359 435.40 15:55:02 00079488777TRLO0 XLON 61 435.40 15:55:02 00079488776TRLO0 XLON 722 439.40 16:09:18 00079489755TRLO0 XLON 724 439.60 16:20:01 00079490464TRLO0 XLON

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

