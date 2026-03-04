Molten Ventures Plc: Establishment of Dedicated Secondaries Team

DJ Establishment of Dedicated Secondaries Team

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Establishment of Dedicated Secondaries Team 04-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten Ventures", "Molten", or the "Company") Establishment of Dedicated Secondaries Team Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high-growth digital technology businesses, is pleased to announce three appointments, forming a new dedicated team focused on the expansion of its secondary investment strategy. The team of Malcolm Ferguson, Nick Sando and Steven Mendel brings extensive investment and operational experience to Molten. Malcolm and Nick join from Octopus Ventures, where they invested into and supported high-growth companies from the earliest stages, working closely with founders through their journey, including advising on strategic questions such as cap table management and liquidity. Steven is a co-founder and former CEO of ManyPets, which he scaled for over a decade to unicorn status, building it into one of the top pet insurers in the UK. This gave him direct experience of the liquidity challenges faced by founders, employees and early investors in fast-growing private companies. Together, they join to build a dedicated approach to an increasingly important part of the private markets ecosystem, as companies stay private for longer and demand for liquidity solutions continues to grow. Building on Molten's established track record of acquiring companies and portfolios of high-quality, mature assets with nearer-term realisation opportunities, the new team will focus on raising a dedicated third-party secondary fund to co- invest alongside the Molten Ventures plc balance sheet. This supports Molten's strategic priorities of building scale and expanding third-party capital alongside core Series A and B investing. Ben Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer of Molten Ventures, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Malcolm, Nick and Steven to Molten. The secondaries market continues to evolve, and their combined experience will be instrumental as we build a differentiated and scalable secondaries capability. Secondaries are an important part of our platform, complementing our strategic emphasis on Series A and B opportunities by providing access to high-quality, later-stage assets with more immediate pathways to liquidity. Building a dedicated team to leverage our existing platform is a natural next step as we scale this capability, deepen origination across the European venture ecosystem and continue to deliver disciplined, NAV accretive capital deployment for shareholders." Malcolm Ferguson, incoming Partner, Secondaries, added: "Molten has been at the heart of European technology for more than two decades, building trusted relationships with founders, investors and partners across the continent. With that network and experience including liquidity events for companies like Revolut, Trustpilot and UiPath, Molten is in a unique position to take our work in secondaries to the next level. I'm really excited to lead this new team, focusing on great businesses that are a little further along in their journeys and working alongside the wider Molten team to deliver strong outcomes for everyone involved." Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Ben Wilkinson (Chief Executive Officer) ir@molten.vc Andrew Zimmermann (Chief Financial Officer) Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Joshua Hughes Liam Kingsmill Berenberg Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Ben Wright +44 (0)20 3207 7800 Harry Nicholas Mark Whitmore Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long-term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

