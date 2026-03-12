Anzeige
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
12-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Transaction in own shares 
  
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 11 March 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these 
purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in 
the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase 
programme announced on 28 January 2026. 
  
Ordinary shares purchased:      25,000 
                     
Highest price paid per share:    462.80p 
                     
Lowest price paid per share:     448.60p 
                     
Volume weighted average price paid: 455.8965p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,638,510 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,407,940.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary   Transaction Time of transaction Transaction    Trading 
shares purchased    price    (UK Time)      reference number  venue 
            (GBp share) 
152           452.20    08:30:02      00079620284TRLO0  XLON 
756           454.00    08:48:23      00079620964TRLO0  XLON 
939           452.20    08:48:51      00079621009TRLO0  XLON 
715           451.40    08:49:45      00079621032TRLO0  XLON 
702           449.80    09:05:03      00079621596TRLO0  XLON 
152           449.00    09:13:42      00079621842TRLO0  XLON 
34           448.60    09:28:09      00079622369TRLO0  XLON 
672           448.60    09:28:53      00079622388TRLO0  XLON 
746           448.60    09:28:53      00079622389TRLO0  XLON 
683           450.00    10:31:49      00079623928TRLO0  XLON 
694           450.00    10:31:49      00079623927TRLO0  XLON 
16           450.00    10:31:49      00079623926TRLO0  XLON 
246           456.00    11:03:57      00079625151TRLO0  XLON 
414           456.00    11:03:57      00079625150TRLO0  XLON 
369           456.80    11:24:43      00079625592TRLO0  XLON 
741           456.80    11:24:43      00079625591TRLO0  XLON 
367           456.80    11:24:43      00079625590TRLO0  XLON 
607           456.00    11:43:18      00079626091TRLO0  XLON 
15           456.00    11:43:18      00079626092TRLO0  XLON 
713           456.00    11:50:00      00079626210TRLO0  XLON 
127           455.00    12:24:31      00079627061TRLO0  XLON 
503           455.00    12:24:31      00079627060TRLO0  XLON 
662           455.20    12:41:22      00079627540TRLO0  XLON 
3            453.20    12:43:47      00079627603TRLO0  XLON 
751           453.20    12:45:39      00079627626TRLO0  XLON 
700           451.80    12:46:29      00079627712TRLO0  XLON 
745           457.20    13:00:55      00079628043TRLO0  XLON 
152           462.80    13:07:22      00079628221TRLO0  XLON 
505           462.80    13:07:22      00079628220TRLO0  XLON 
657           461.60    13:08:17      00079628245TRLO0  XLON 
671           460.00    13:15:58      00079628448TRLO0  XLON 
726           459.20    13:37:08      00079629692TRLO0  XLON 
125           460.00    13:53:30      00079630623TRLO0  XLON 
105           460.00    13:53:30      00079630624TRLO0  XLON 
735           459.20    13:54:02      00079630665TRLO0  XLON 
705           460.60    14:11:51      00079632552TRLO0  XLON 
757           458.20    14:27:16      00079633355TRLO0  XLON 
760           459.40    14:45:08      00079634281TRLO0  XLON 
518           460.00    15:00:22      00079635172TRLO0  XLON 
171           460.00    15:00:22      00079635171TRLO0  XLON 
198           458.00    15:07:54      00079635518TRLO0  XLON 
2            458.00    15:07:54      00079635519TRLO0  XLON 
433           458.00    15:08:48      00079635533TRLO0  XLON 
701           457.00    15:13:09      00079635757TRLO0  XLON 
612           458.40    15:38:59      00079637233TRLO0  XLON 
21           459.60    15:56:43      00079638552TRLO0  XLON 
669           459.60    15:56:43      00079638553TRLO0  XLON 
704           458.80    15:59:18      00079638640TRLO0  XLON 
8            458.80    15:59:18      00079638639TRLO0  XLON 
754           458.00    16:05:02      00079639056TRLO0  XLON 
624           455.60    16:09:07      00079639446TRLO0  XLON 
463           454.20    16:15:39      00079640106TRLO0  XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc                +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)          cosec@molten.vc  
  
Deutsche Numis                   +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Joshua Hughes 
Liam Kingsmill 
  
Berenberg                     +44 (0)20 3207 7800 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Ben Wright 
Harry Nicholas 
Mark Whitmore 
  
Sodali & Co                    +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations                  molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 420808 
EQS News ID:  2289922 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2289922&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 12, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
