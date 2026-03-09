Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Frankfurt
09.03.26 | 08:20
4,940 Euro
-3,14 % -0,160
Dow Jones News
09.03.2026 08:33 Uhr
122 Leser
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
09-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Transaction in own shares 
  
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 6 March 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these 
purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in 
the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase 
programme announced on 28 January 2026. 
  
Ordinary shares purchased:      20,000 
                     
Highest price paid per share:    458.20p 
                     
Lowest price paid per share:     447.20p 
                     
Volume weighted average price paid: 453.3713p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,573,510 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,472,940.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary   Transaction Time of transaction Transaction    Trading 
shares purchased    price    (UK Time)      reference number  venue 
            (GBp share) 
26           451.00    08:11:32      00079545653TRLO0  XLON 
658           458.20    08:22:24      00079546286TRLO0  XLON 
629           456.80    08:25:00      00079546414TRLO0  XLON 
247           457.40    08:53:38      00079548147TRLO0  XLON 
387           457.40    08:53:38      00079548152TRLO0  XLON 
611           457.60    08:56:15      00079548251TRLO0  XLON 
622           454.80    09:10:48      00079548844TRLO0  XLON 
704           453.20    09:38:52      00079550256TRLO0  XLON 
720           456.20    10:14:03      00079551745TRLO0  XLON 
650           456.20    10:14:44      00079551755TRLO0  XLON 
668           458.00    10:38:17      00079553103TRLO0  XLON 
87           456.20    10:51:29      00079553681TRLO0  XLON 
660           458.00    11:00:54      00079554357TRLO0  XLON 
675           456.40    11:34:16      00079555689TRLO0  XLON 
706           453.80    11:52:44      00079556333TRLO0  XLON 
627           452.80    12:13:11      00079556959TRLO0  XLON 
205           452.00    12:34:39      00079557981TRLO0  XLON 
454           452.00    12:34:39      00079557982TRLO0  XLON 
609           454.80    13:19:27      00079559577TRLO0  XLON 
755           454.80    13:19:27      00079559578TRLO0  XLON 
659           454.20    13:28:59      00079560076TRLO0  XLON 
645           452.40    13:45:03      00079561239TRLO0  XLON 
714           450.80    13:56:04      00079561729TRLO0  XLON 
75           450.00    14:16:20      00079562358TRLO0  XLON 
646           449.40    14:23:15      00079562565TRLO0  XLON 
755           450.80    14:31:43      00079563038TRLO0  XLON 
697           450.00    14:44:22      00079563950TRLO0  XLON 
652           448.60    14:44:39      00079563961TRLO0  XLON 
36           448.60    14:46:47      00079564234TRLO0  XLON 
729           447.20    14:59:37      00079564682TRLO0  XLON 
658           451.00    15:23:54      00079565811TRLO0  XLON 
682           453.60    15:37:24      00079566382TRLO0  XLON 
625           453.00    15:38:36      00079566416TRLO0  XLON 
739           447.20    15:50:30      00079566990TRLO0  XLON 
748           452.80    16:06:43      00079567987TRLO0  XLON 
240           449.00    16:17:27      00079568700TRLO0  XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc                +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)          cosec@molten.vc  
  
Deutsche Numis                   +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Joshua Hughes 
Liam Kingsmill 
  
Berenberg                     +44 (0)20 3207 7800 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Ben Wright 
Harry Nicholas 
Mark Whitmore 
  
Sodali & Co                    +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations                  molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 420296 
EQS News ID:  2287406 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2287406&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 09, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
