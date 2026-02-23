Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 23-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 20 February 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026. Ordinary shares purchased: 20,000 Highest price paid per share: 479.00p Lowest price paid per share: 470.80p Volume weighted average price paid: 475.6255p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,379,434 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,667,016.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction Transaction Trading purchased price (UK Time) reference number venue (GBp share) 288 478.00 09:15:54 00079298379TRLO0 XLON 224 478.00 09:15:55 00079298380TRLO0 XLON 903 478.00 09:19:34 00079298576TRLO0 XLON 16 478.00 09:19:34 00079298575TRLO0 XLON 178 477.20 09:19:54 00079298582TRLO0 XLON 3 477.20 09:40:21 00079299214TRLO0 XLON 447 477.20 09:46:16 00079299386TRLO0 XLON 241 477.20 09:46:16 00079299385TRLO0 XLON 710 477.00 09:46:16 00079299387TRLO0 XLON 627 476.60 09:58:56 00079299735TRLO0 XLON 470 475.00 10:22:01 00079300395TRLO0 XLON 16 475.00 10:22:01 00079300394TRLO0 XLON 254 475.00 10:22:01 00079300393TRLO0 XLON 649 473.40 10:49:19 00079300914TRLO0 XLON 767 474.00 12:06:29 00079302838TRLO0 XLON 16 473.00 12:38:44 00079303630TRLO0 XLON 26 473.00 12:42:04 00079303722TRLO0 XLON 48 473.00 12:42:04 00079303725TRLO0 XLON 32 473.00 12:42:04 00079303724TRLO0 XLON 16 473.00 12:42:04 00079303723TRLO0 XLON 16 473.00 12:42:04 00079303726TRLO0 XLON 655 473.00 12:51:14 00079303971TRLO0 XLON 603 473.00 12:51:14 00079303970TRLO0 XLON 18 474.00 13:42:53 00079306005TRLO0 XLON 693 475.00 13:49:34 00079306342TRLO0 XLON 762 474.00 13:49:34 00079306344TRLO0 XLON 608 474.00 13:49:34 00079306343TRLO0 XLON 687 473.60 14:08:26 00079306869TRLO0 XLON 64 472.80 14:13:17 00079306972TRLO0 XLON 620 472.80 14:13:17 00079306973TRLO0 XLON 656 471.40 14:27:31 00079307290TRLO0 XLON 733 471.60 14:45:32 00079308438TRLO0 XLON 679 471.60 14:45:32 00079308437TRLO0 XLON 29 471.60 14:45:32 00079308439TRLO0 XLON 192 470.80 14:48:33 00079308545TRLO0 XLON 96 470.80 14:48:33 00079308544TRLO0 XLON 682 478.20 15:03:49 00079309869TRLO0 XLON 158 477.60 15:05:50 00079310077TRLO0 XLON 75 477.60 15:06:02 00079310084TRLO0 XLON 512 477.60 15:06:02 00079310083TRLO0 XLON 692 477.60 15:06:02 00079310082TRLO0 XLON 639 479.00 15:13:36 00079310781TRLO0 XLON 1 478.00 15:24:08 00079311380TRLO0 XLON 638 478.00 15:27:52 00079311590TRLO0 XLON 729 478.00 15:27:52 00079311591TRLO0 XLON 500 478.00 15:40:06 00079312046TRLO0 XLON 156 478.20 15:47:02 00079312262TRLO0 XLON 500 478.20 15:47:02 00079312263TRLO0 XLON 625 478.20 15:57:44 00079312958TRLO0 XLON 375 478.00 16:00:41 00079313149TRLO0 XLON 58 478.00 16:00:41 00079313148TRLO0 XLON 618 477.20 16:09:42 00079313605TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis Iqra Amin Berenberg +44 (0)20 3207 7800 Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Ben Wright Harry Nicholas Mark Whitmore Sodali & Co +44 (0)7889 297 217 Public relations molten@sodali.com Elly Williamson Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

