WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
23.02.26
23.02.2026 08:33 Uhr
23.02.2026 08:33 Uhr
117 Leser
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
23-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Transaction in own shares 
  
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 20 February 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these 
purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in 
the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase 
programme announced on 28 January 2026. 
  
Ordinary shares purchased:      20,000 
                     
Highest price paid per share:    479.00p 
                     
Lowest price paid per share:     470.80p 
                     
Volume weighted average price paid: 475.6255p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,379,434 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,667,016.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction Transaction     Trading 
purchased         price    (UK Time)      reference number   venue 
             (GBp share) 
288            478.00     09:15:54      00079298379TRLO0   XLON 
224            478.00     09:15:55      00079298380TRLO0   XLON 
903            478.00     09:19:34      00079298576TRLO0   XLON 
16            478.00     09:19:34      00079298575TRLO0   XLON 
178            477.20     09:19:54      00079298582TRLO0   XLON 
3             477.20     09:40:21      00079299214TRLO0   XLON 
447            477.20     09:46:16      00079299386TRLO0   XLON 
241            477.20     09:46:16      00079299385TRLO0   XLON 
710            477.00     09:46:16      00079299387TRLO0   XLON 
627            476.60     09:58:56      00079299735TRLO0   XLON 
470            475.00     10:22:01      00079300395TRLO0   XLON 
16            475.00     10:22:01      00079300394TRLO0   XLON 
254            475.00     10:22:01      00079300393TRLO0   XLON 
649            473.40     10:49:19      00079300914TRLO0   XLON 
767            474.00     12:06:29      00079302838TRLO0   XLON 
16            473.00     12:38:44      00079303630TRLO0   XLON 
26            473.00     12:42:04      00079303722TRLO0   XLON 
48            473.00     12:42:04      00079303725TRLO0   XLON 
32            473.00     12:42:04      00079303724TRLO0   XLON 
16            473.00     12:42:04      00079303723TRLO0   XLON 
16            473.00     12:42:04      00079303726TRLO0   XLON 
655            473.00     12:51:14      00079303971TRLO0   XLON 
603            473.00     12:51:14      00079303970TRLO0   XLON 
18            474.00     13:42:53      00079306005TRLO0   XLON 
693            475.00     13:49:34      00079306342TRLO0   XLON 
762            474.00     13:49:34      00079306344TRLO0   XLON 
608            474.00     13:49:34      00079306343TRLO0   XLON 
687            473.60     14:08:26      00079306869TRLO0   XLON 
64            472.80     14:13:17      00079306972TRLO0   XLON 
620            472.80     14:13:17      00079306973TRLO0   XLON 
656            471.40     14:27:31      00079307290TRLO0   XLON 
733            471.60     14:45:32      00079308438TRLO0   XLON 
679            471.60     14:45:32      00079308437TRLO0   XLON 
29            471.60     14:45:32      00079308439TRLO0   XLON 
192            470.80     14:48:33      00079308545TRLO0   XLON 
96            470.80     14:48:33      00079308544TRLO0   XLON 
682            478.20     15:03:49      00079309869TRLO0   XLON 
158            477.60     15:05:50      00079310077TRLO0   XLON 
75            477.60     15:06:02      00079310084TRLO0   XLON 
512            477.60     15:06:02      00079310083TRLO0   XLON 
692            477.60     15:06:02      00079310082TRLO0   XLON 
639            479.00     15:13:36      00079310781TRLO0   XLON 
1             478.00     15:24:08      00079311380TRLO0   XLON 
638            478.00     15:27:52      00079311590TRLO0   XLON 
729            478.00     15:27:52      00079311591TRLO0   XLON 
500            478.00     15:40:06      00079312046TRLO0   XLON 
156            478.20     15:47:02      00079312262TRLO0   XLON 
500            478.20     15:47:02      00079312263TRLO0   XLON 
625            478.20     15:57:44      00079312958TRLO0   XLON 
375            478.00     16:00:41      00079313149TRLO0   XLON 
58            478.00     16:00:41      00079313148TRLO0   XLON 
618            477.20     16:09:42      00079313605TRLO0   XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc                +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)          cosec@molten.vc  
  
Deutsche Numis                   +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
Iqra Amin 
  
Berenberg                     +44 (0)20 3207 7800 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Ben Wright 
Harry Nicholas 
Mark Whitmore 
  
Sodali & Co                    +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations                  molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 418795 
EQS News ID:  2279512 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2279512&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 23, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
