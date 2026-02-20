Anzeige
Freitag, 20.02.2026
Goldaktie mit Newsflow: Ein Gold-Asset in der Champions League der Geologie
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
20.02.26 | 16:47
5,400 Euro
-1,82 % -0,100
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,3505,70017:29
Dow Jones News
20.02.2026 08:33 Uhr
165 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
20-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Transaction in own shares 
  
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 19 February 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these 
purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in 
the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase 
programme announced on 28 January 2026. 
  
Ordinary shares purchased:      25,000 
                     
Highest price paid per share:    494.00p 
                     
Lowest price paid per share:     471.60p 
                     
Volume weighted average price paid: 478.7649p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,359,434 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,687,016.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary   Transaction Time of transaction Transaction    Trading 
shares purchased    price    (UK Time)      reference number  venue 
            (GBp share) 
155           494.00    08:26:00      00079279061TRLO0  XLON 
15           490.20    09:33:22      00079281676TRLO0  XLON 
1            490.20    09:44:33      00079282056TRLO0  XLON 
614           490.20    09:44:33      00079282057TRLO0  XLON 
744           490.00    09:59:43      00079282727TRLO0  XLON 
35           484.40    10:58:56      00079284296TRLO0  XLON 
1            484.40    11:10:06      00079284534TRLO0  XLON 
81           489.00    12:11:21      00079286085TRLO0  XLON 
448           489.00    12:11:21      00079286086TRLO0  XLON 
158           489.00    12:11:21      00079286087TRLO0  XLON 
7            487.60    12:14:09      00079286194TRLO0  XLON 
8            487.60    12:14:09      00079286195TRLO0  XLON 
8            487.60    12:14:09      00079286196TRLO0  XLON 
7            487.60    12:14:09      00079286197TRLO0  XLON 
8            487.60    12:14:09      00079286198TRLO0  XLON 
90           487.60    12:14:09      00079286199TRLO0  XLON 
29           487.60    12:14:09      00079286200TRLO0  XLON 
825           490.00    12:29:26      00079286735TRLO0  XLON 
721           488.80    13:24:56      00079288033TRLO0  XLON 
630           488.80    13:24:56      00079288034TRLO0  XLON 
494           488.40    13:28:56      00079288223TRLO0  XLON 
667           487.80    13:50:22      00079288854TRLO0  XLON 
702           484.40    13:52:07      00079288886TRLO0  XLON 
718           483.80    13:52:07      00079288887TRLO0  XLON 
654           483.00    13:52:20      00079288891TRLO0  XLON 
732           481.60    14:25:30      00079289975TRLO0  XLON 
626           481.20    14:25:30      00079289976TRLO0  XLON 
555           479.00    14:30:40      00079290225TRLO0  XLON 
685           479.00    14:30:40      00079290226TRLO0  XLON 
105           479.00    14:30:40      00079290227TRLO0  XLON 
683           478.00    14:35:40      00079290541TRLO0  XLON 
679           474.60    14:42:05      00079290840TRLO0  XLON 
3            474.20    14:45:25      00079291008TRLO0  XLON 
714           475.20    14:58:45      00079291534TRLO0  XLON 
101           474.60    14:58:56      00079291537TRLO0  XLON 
566           474.60    15:03:30      00079291870TRLO0  XLON 
636           474.60    15:03:30      00079291871TRLO0  XLON 
443           473.20    15:04:24      00079291932TRLO0  XLON 
227           473.20    15:04:24      00079291933TRLO0  XLON 
297           471.80    15:14:03      00079292411TRLO0  XLON 
153           471.80    15:14:03      00079292412TRLO0  XLON 
158           471.80    15:14:03      00079292413TRLO0  XLON 
124           471.80    15:14:03      00079292414TRLO0  XLON 
398           475.20    15:41:58      00079293555TRLO0  XLON 
344           475.20    15:42:30      00079293586TRLO0  XLON 
740           474.60    15:43:30      00079293633TRLO0  XLON 
682           474.60    15:43:30      00079293634TRLO0  XLON 
2            474.60    15:52:09      00079294036TRLO0  XLON 
4            474.60    15:52:09      00079294037TRLO0  XLON 
683           474.40    15:58:25      00079294268TRLO0  XLON 
752           474.40    15:58:25      00079294269TRLO0  XLON 
629           472.00    16:03:25      00079294469TRLO0  XLON 
670           472.00    16:03:25      00079294470TRLO0  XLON 
654           471.60    16:06:54      00079294584TRLO0  XLON 
733           471.60    16:06:54      00079294585TRLO0  XLON 
56           472.00    16:06:54      00079294586TRLO0  XLON 
608           472.00    16:06:54      00079294587TRLO0  XLON 
32           472.40    16:12:50      00079294803TRLO0  XLON 
663           472.40    16:12:50      00079294804TRLO0  XLON 
626           473.00    16:17:19      00079294933TRLO0  XLON 
139           473.00    16:18:13      00079295015TRLO0  XLON 
117           473.20    16:18:14      00079295016TRLO0  XLON 
200           473.00    16:18:37      00079295047TRLO0  XLON 
564           473.00    16:18:37      00079295048TRLO0  XLON 
397           473.00    16:19:20      00079295115TRLO0  XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc                +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)          cosec@molten.vc  
  
Deutsche Numis                   +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
Iqra Amin 
  
Berenberg                     +44 (0)20 3207 7800 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Ben Wright 
Harry Nicholas 
Mark Whitmore 
  
Sodali & Co                    +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations                  molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 418660 
EQS News ID:  2278956 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2278956&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 20, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
