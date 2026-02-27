Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hochgradiger Fund in Kanada: Steht dieser Rohstoff-Explorer vor der Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
27.02.26 | 08:55
5,050 Euro
-3,81 % -0,200
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2005,60009:45
Dow Jones News
27.02.2026 08:33 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
27-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Transaction in own shares 
  
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 26 February 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these 
purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in 
the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase 
programme announced on 28 January 2026. 
  
Ordinary shares purchased:      20,000 
                     
Highest price paid per share:    468.80p 
                     
Lowest price paid per share:     462.40p 
                     
Volume weighted average price paid: 466.8835p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,458,499 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,587,951.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary   Transaction Time of transaction Transaction    Trading 
shares purchased    price    (UK Time)      reference number  venue 
            (GBp share) 
643           466.80    08:33:58      00079389536TRLO0  XLON 
650           466.80    09:14:40      00079391783TRLO0  XLON 
615           466.00    09:43:24      00079393308TRLO0  XLON 
624           464.00    10:23:45      00079395330TRLO0  XLON 
34           464.00    10:26:15      00079395410TRLO0  XLON 
1            464.00    10:29:06      00079395464TRLO0  XLON 
651           462.40    11:04:29      00079396612TRLO0  XLON 
631           466.20    11:24:15      00079397110TRLO0  XLON 
751           466.60    11:43:56      00079397705TRLO0  XLON 
267           465.00    12:14:54      00079398712TRLO0  XLON 
371           465.00    12:14:54      00079398711TRLO0  XLON 
638           463.40    12:25:40      00079399232TRLO0  XLON 
648           464.60    12:34:28      00079399646TRLO0  XLON 
649           464.00    12:40:49      00079399869TRLO0  XLON 
269           467.80    13:51:19      00079402837TRLO0  XLON 
363           467.80    13:51:19      00079402838TRLO0  XLON 
704           468.60    13:58:57      00079403378TRLO0  XLON 
715           468.60    13:58:57      00079403377TRLO0  XLON 
621           467.80    14:03:49      00079403673TRLO0  XLON 
618           467.80    14:22:15      00079404444TRLO0  XLON 
694           468.60    14:44:19      00079405669TRLO0  XLON 
371           468.00    14:44:41      00079405678TRLO0  XLON 
323           468.00    14:45:30      00079405722TRLO0  XLON 
747           468.00    14:45:30      00079405723TRLO0  XLON 
41           468.60    15:02:54      00079407261TRLO0  XLON 
82           468.60    15:02:54      00079407262TRLO0  XLON 
137           468.80    15:02:54      00079407263TRLO0  XLON 
680           468.00    15:12:35      00079407862TRLO0  XLON 
246           467.60    15:12:35      00079407863TRLO0  XLON 
433           467.60    15:12:35      00079407864TRLO0  XLON 
205           467.20    15:26:00      00079408726TRLO0  XLON 
456           467.20    15:26:00      00079408725TRLO0  XLON 
710           468.20    15:40:42      00079409460TRLO0  XLON 
373           467.80    15:40:42      00079409461TRLO0  XLON 
603           467.80    15:40:42      00079409462TRLO0  XLON 
337           468.00    16:04:06      00079410593TRLO0  XLON 
417           468.00    16:04:06      00079410591TRLO0  XLON 
624           468.00    16:04:06      00079410592TRLO0  XLON 
678           468.00    16:04:06      00079410594TRLO0  XLON 
98           466.80    16:09:49      00079411177TRLO0  XLON 
403           466.80    16:09:49      00079411176TRLO0  XLON 
416           466.80    16:14:45      00079411389TRLO0  XLON 
463           466.80    16:14:45      00079411390TRLO0  XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc                +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)          cosec@molten.vc  
  
Deutsche Numis                   +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
Iqra Amin 
  
Berenberg                     +44 (0)20 3207 7800 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Ben Wright 
Harry Nicholas 
Mark Whitmore 
  
Sodali & Co                    +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations                  molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 419348 
EQS News ID:  2282456 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2282456&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 27, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.