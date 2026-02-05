Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Durchbruch? Warum dieses Projekt Investoren aufhorchen lässt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
04.02.26 | 15:25
5,250 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2005,30009:57
Dow Jones News
05.02.2026 08:33 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
05-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Transaction in own shares 
  
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 4 February 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these 
purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in 
the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase 
programme announced on 28 January 2026. 
  
Ordinary shares purchased:      30,000 
                     
Highest price paid per share:    467.20p 
                     
Lowest price paid per share:     453.40p 
                     
Volume weighted average price paid: 461.3101p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,079,434 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,967,016.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary   Transaction Time of transaction Transaction    Trading 
shares purchased    price    (UK Time)      reference number  venue 
            (GBp share) 
903           467.20    08:17:12      00078980872TRLO0  XLON 
871           464.60    08:28:00      00078981962TRLO0  XLON 
957           467.00    08:30:25      00078982141TRLO0  XLON 
786           466.60    08:31:07      00078982190TRLO0  XLON 
901           465.20    08:32:20      00078982258TRLO0  XLON 
956           460.60    08:34:55      00078982382TRLO0  XLON 
959           459.20    08:39:19      00078982857TRLO0  XLON 
930           457.60    08:47:11      00078983284TRLO0  XLON 
772           453.40    09:14:13      00078984891TRLO0  XLON 
239           453.40    09:14:13      00078984892TRLO0  XLON 
855           454.60    09:28:48      00078986218TRLO0  XLON 
372           457.00    09:40:57      00078987581TRLO0  XLON 
505           457.00    09:40:57      00078987582TRLO0  XLON 
815           463.00    09:57:06      00078989089TRLO0  XLON 
864           460.20    09:57:15      00078989096TRLO0  XLON 
866           463.80    10:06:25      00078989703TRLO0  XLON 
877           463.40    10:06:25      00078989704TRLO0  XLON 
855           461.40    10:06:27      00078989706TRLO0  XLON 
20           461.40    10:06:27      00078989707TRLO0  XLON 
971           467.20    10:33:39      00078991945TRLO0  XLON 
885           465.00    10:35:51      00078992083TRLO0  XLON 
995           464.80    10:46:52      00078992889TRLO0  XLON 
296           464.80    10:48:09      00078992947TRLO0  XLON 
220           464.80    10:48:09      00078992948TRLO0  XLON 
883           464.80    10:53:06      00078993200TRLO0  XLON 
913           461.00    11:30:59      00078995088TRLO0  XLON 
552           459.40    11:33:07      00078995148TRLO0  XLON 
345           459.40    11:33:07      00078995149TRLO0  XLON 
628           457.80    13:17:48      00079000593TRLO0  XLON 
334           457.80    13:17:48      00079000594TRLO0  XLON 
970           456.80    13:34:12      00079001406TRLO0  XLON 
791           462.80    13:59:01      00079002485TRLO0  XLON 
896           461.40    14:22:42      00079003702TRLO0  XLON 
768           456.40    14:42:07      00079005289TRLO0  XLON 
62           456.40    14:42:07      00079005290TRLO0  XLON 
31           456.20    15:00:01      00079006638TRLO0  XLON 
15           456.20    15:00:02      00079006639TRLO0  XLON 
30           456.20    15:00:53      00079006746TRLO0  XLON 
27           456.80    15:04:28      00079007039TRLO0  XLON 
928           460.80    15:24:30      00079009464TRLO0  XLON 
891           460.20    15:27:13      00079009771TRLO0  XLON 
335           458.20    15:37:35      00079010618TRLO0  XLON 
494           458.20    15:37:35      00079010619TRLO0  XLON 
926           462.80    15:56:58      00079012263TRLO0  XLON 
303           458.40    16:09:40      00079013809TRLO0  XLON 
364           458.40    16:09:40      00079013810TRLO0  XLON 
165           458.40    16:09:55      00079013832TRLO0  XLON 
674           459.40    16:17:21      00079014251TRLO0  XLON 
5            460.20    16:19:38      00079014485TRLO0  XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc                +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)         cosec@molten.vc  
  
Goodbody Stockbrokers               +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
William Hall 
  
Deutsche Numis                  +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
Iqra Amin 
  
Sodali & Co                    +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations                 molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies. It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025. For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 417200 
EQS News ID:  2271672 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2271672&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 05, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.