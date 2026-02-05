Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 05-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 4 February 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026. Ordinary shares purchased: 30,000 Highest price paid per share: 467.20p Lowest price paid per share: 453.40p Volume weighted average price paid: 461.3101p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,079,434 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,967,016.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary Transaction Time of transaction Transaction Trading shares purchased price (UK Time) reference number venue (GBp share) 903 467.20 08:17:12 00078980872TRLO0 XLON 871 464.60 08:28:00 00078981962TRLO0 XLON 957 467.00 08:30:25 00078982141TRLO0 XLON 786 466.60 08:31:07 00078982190TRLO0 XLON 901 465.20 08:32:20 00078982258TRLO0 XLON 956 460.60 08:34:55 00078982382TRLO0 XLON 959 459.20 08:39:19 00078982857TRLO0 XLON 930 457.60 08:47:11 00078983284TRLO0 XLON 772 453.40 09:14:13 00078984891TRLO0 XLON 239 453.40 09:14:13 00078984892TRLO0 XLON 855 454.60 09:28:48 00078986218TRLO0 XLON 372 457.00 09:40:57 00078987581TRLO0 XLON 505 457.00 09:40:57 00078987582TRLO0 XLON 815 463.00 09:57:06 00078989089TRLO0 XLON 864 460.20 09:57:15 00078989096TRLO0 XLON 866 463.80 10:06:25 00078989703TRLO0 XLON 877 463.40 10:06:25 00078989704TRLO0 XLON 855 461.40 10:06:27 00078989706TRLO0 XLON 20 461.40 10:06:27 00078989707TRLO0 XLON 971 467.20 10:33:39 00078991945TRLO0 XLON 885 465.00 10:35:51 00078992083TRLO0 XLON 995 464.80 10:46:52 00078992889TRLO0 XLON 296 464.80 10:48:09 00078992947TRLO0 XLON 220 464.80 10:48:09 00078992948TRLO0 XLON 883 464.80 10:53:06 00078993200TRLO0 XLON 913 461.00 11:30:59 00078995088TRLO0 XLON 552 459.40 11:33:07 00078995148TRLO0 XLON 345 459.40 11:33:07 00078995149TRLO0 XLON 628 457.80 13:17:48 00079000593TRLO0 XLON 334 457.80 13:17:48 00079000594TRLO0 XLON 970 456.80 13:34:12 00079001406TRLO0 XLON 791 462.80 13:59:01 00079002485TRLO0 XLON 896 461.40 14:22:42 00079003702TRLO0 XLON 768 456.40 14:42:07 00079005289TRLO0 XLON 62 456.40 14:42:07 00079005290TRLO0 XLON 31 456.20 15:00:01 00079006638TRLO0 XLON 15 456.20 15:00:02 00079006639TRLO0 XLON 30 456.20 15:00:53 00079006746TRLO0 XLON 27 456.80 15:04:28 00079007039TRLO0 XLON 928 460.80 15:24:30 00079009464TRLO0 XLON 891 460.20 15:27:13 00079009771TRLO0 XLON 335 458.20 15:37:35 00079010618TRLO0 XLON 494 458.20 15:37:35 00079010619TRLO0 XLON 926 462.80 15:56:58 00079012263TRLO0 XLON 303 458.40 16:09:40 00079013809TRLO0 XLON 364 458.40 16:09:40 00079013810TRLO0 XLON 165 458.40 16:09:55 00079013832TRLO0 XLON 674 459.40 16:17:21 00079014251TRLO0 XLON 5 460.20 16:19:38 00079014485TRLO0 XLON

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies. It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025. For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

