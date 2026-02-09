Anzeige
Montag, 09.02.2026
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
09-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Transaction in own shares 
  
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 6 February 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these 
purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in 
the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase 
programme announced on 28 January 2026. 
  
Ordinary shares purchased:      30,000 
                     
Highest price paid per share:    470.60p 
                     
Lowest price paid per share:     455.00p 
                     
Volume weighted average price paid: 465.3095p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,139,434 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,907,016.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary   Transaction Time of transaction Transaction    Trading 
shares purchased    price    (UK Time)      reference number  venue 
            (GBp share) 
826           455.00    08:39:27      00079051356TRLO0  XLON 
232           458.60    08:53:25      00079052170TRLO0  XLON 
594           458.60    08:53:25      00079052169TRLO0  XLON 
891           458.00    08:53:43      00079052178TRLO0  XLON 
1151          456.00    09:01:03      00079052477TRLO0  XLON 
208           456.00    09:01:03      00079052478TRLO0  XLON 
1383          457.60    09:27:15      00079053945TRLO0  XLON 
278           457.60    09:27:34      00079053964TRLO0  XLON 
290           457.60    09:27:34      00079053963TRLO0  XLON 
90           457.60    09:27:34      00079053962TRLO0  XLON 
825           460.00    09:35:44      00079054353TRLO0  XLON 
304           461.20    09:48:01      00079054811TRLO0  XLON 
914           465.40    10:03:44      00079055532TRLO0  XLON 
851           466.00    10:11:38      00079055885TRLO0  XLON 
977           464.20    10:18:41      00079056088TRLO0  XLON 
715           464.40    10:47:37      00079057452TRLO0  XLON 
871           470.00    11:41:33      00079059058TRLO0  XLON 
116           469.80    11:54:54      00079059539TRLO0  XLON 
34           469.80    11:54:54      00079059537TRLO0  XLON 
827           470.00    12:26:29      00079060516TRLO0  XLON 
977           470.00    12:26:29      00079060515TRLO0  XLON 
920           470.00    12:26:29      00079060514TRLO0  XLON 
701           469.20    12:26:35      00079060530TRLO0  XLON 
317           469.20    12:26:35      00079060531TRLO0  XLON 
943           469.20    12:35:00      00079060808TRLO0  XLON 
955           467.60    12:48:42      00079061086TRLO0  XLON 
952           467.00    13:21:00      00079061968TRLO0  XLON 
872           465.80    13:24:52      00079062063TRLO0  XLON 
814           465.20    13:50:27      00079062835TRLO0  XLON 
825           466.80    14:40:06      00079065555TRLO0  XLON 
816           467.20    14:48:01      00079066225TRLO0  XLON 
290           466.60    14:59:42      00079067051TRLO0  XLON 
66           466.60    14:59:42      00079067050TRLO0  XLON 
928           465.80    15:06:20      00079067664TRLO0  XLON 
803           465.20    15:16:08      00079068411TRLO0  XLON 
272           467.20    15:27:34      00079069357TRLO0  XLON 
585           467.20    15:27:34      00079069356TRLO0  XLON 
673           467.20    15:30:05      00079069564TRLO0  XLON 
143           467.20    15:30:07      00079069567TRLO0  XLON 
843           469.60    15:45:05      00079070449TRLO0  XLON 
23           469.60    15:45:05      00079070448TRLO0  XLON 
866           469.40    15:45:09      00079070476TRLO0  XLON 
789           469.40    15:47:35      00079070719TRLO0  XLON 
842           468.20    15:50:27      00079070919TRLO0  XLON 
799           469.80    16:06:25      00079071997TRLO0  XLON 
174           469.80    16:06:25      00079071999TRLO0  XLON 
337           470.60    16:11:05      00079072738TRLO0  XLON 
98           470.60    16:11:09      00079072743TRLO0  XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc                +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)         cosec@molten.vc  
  
Goodbody Stockbrokers               +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
William Hall 
  
Deutsche Numis                  +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
Iqra Amin 
  
Sodali & Co                    +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations                 molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies. It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025. For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 417460 
EQS News ID:  2272922 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2272922&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 09, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
