RelaDyne to Supply DuraMAX to Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change Locations Across the Country

RelaDyne and Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change have agreed on a multi-year partnership to supply DuraMAX lubricants and ancillary products to the Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change portfolio of aftermarket automotive brands.

Strickland Brothers is one of the nation's fastest-growing independent franchisors of automotive preventive maintenance serving over 2.2 million customers each year across more than 250 centers in the United States.

The DuraMAX brand, owned by RelaDyne, is an automotive line of high-quality vehicle maintenance solutions, including full synthetic, high mileage, and synthetic blend motor oils, antifreeze, filters, wiper blades, and more. Based on a survey conducted by National Oil & Lube News, DuraMAX has been ranked the number one best-selling motor oil brand since 2018 by Quick Lube Owners.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with RelaDyne and the DuraMAX brand," said Justin Strickland, Chief Executive Officer of Accelerated Brands. "Our relentless pursuit of providing quality products at affordable prices, especially during inflationary times, remains top of mind. We recognize our responsibility to the communities we serve-to control costs without compromising quality. This strategic move directly supports that vision, allowing us to continue delivering exceptional value while maintaining the high standards our customers expect."

"We are delighted to announce DuraMAX oils will be featured across Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change locations throughout the United States," said David Gempel, Senior Director of Corporate Accounts for RelaDyne. "Our comprehensive DuraMAX product line, along with our installer-focused retention programs, continue to drive incremental sales and service center profitability for our customers. RelaDyne's expansive geographic reach, operational strength, and ability to "own the last mile" are resonating strongly in the market as we continue our aggressive growth trajectory."

"On behalf of RelaDyne and our Associates, we are pleased to welcome Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change to the RelaDyne family and growing DuraMAX brand," said Dan Oehler, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing for RelaDyne. "We are eager to support Justin and his leadership team remaining committed to continuously advancing our products, services, and technology to keep pace with their evolving demands."

About RelaDyne

RelaDyne is the nation's largest lubricant distributor and market leader in fuel, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), and industrial reliability services for industrial, commercial, and automotive businesses in North America. RelaDyne was formed in 2010 by the combination of four well-established industry-leading companies and has since grown to more than 190 locations by strategically acquiring other industry leaders. Our core business, focused on lubrication excellence, is accomplished through offering unmatched products and services in which we improve the reliability and efficiency of our customer's equipment for increased profitability of their business. Through an understanding of each customer's specific needs, our team of dedicated Associates becomes a valued extension of their operations. For more information, visit www.RelaDyne.com.

About Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change

Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change began with a $35,000 home equity loan from Justin Strickland's grandfather and has rapidly scaled to become one of the most prominent quick lube brands in the United States. Known for delivering world-class Net Promoter Scores (NPS) and exceptional customer service, the company currently services more than 2.2 million drivers annually across the nation and employs nearly 1,450 team members system-wide. For more information, visit www.sboilchange.com

