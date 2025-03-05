Scientists in China have analyzed the performance of a system linking a solar-air source heat pump heating system to sand-based thermal storage floor and have found it can maitain an average indoor temperature of 18. 8 C, even when outdoor temperatures range from -18. 4 C to 12. 3 C. Researchers from China have proposed to combine solar-air source heat pumps (SASHP) with sand-based thermal floor storage in rural clean heating renovation projects. "In rural areas where economic constraints and maintenance conditions are critical, there is still a lack of research on integrating cost-effective heat ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...