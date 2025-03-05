Australian solar distributor One Stop Warehouse Group has launched GreenSketch, an end-to-end solar design and deployment platform. From pv magazine Australia Australian solar panel distributor and installer One Stop Warehouse (OSW) Group has launched GreenSketch, an end-to-end solar design and deployment platform that integrates product procurement and full-cycle project management. GreenSketch, available for free, is already used by 700 global installers, boosting their design efficiency by 300%, the company said. The platform includes a battery-only mode, enabling users to add battery and storage ...

