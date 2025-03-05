India installed 3. 2 GW of rooftop solar in 2024, marking an 88% increase from 2023, driven by record residential installations. In the fourth quarter of 2024 alone, 1. 3 GW were added, surpassing all previous quarterly installations. From pv magazine India India installed 3. 2 GW of rooftop solar capacity in 2024, a more than 88% increase from 1. 7 GW in 2023. The 2024 growth was largely driven by record residential installations, according to Mercom India's latest report. By December 2024, India's cumulative rooftop solar installations reached 13. 7 GW. Gujarat led with over 29% of the total, ...

