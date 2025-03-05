Global awards program recognizing excellence across the solar and storage industries is open for entries. Businesses and individuals have seven categories to choose from, each of which will be adjudicated by a panel of independent industry experts. Entries are now open for the pv magazine Awards 2025, the global competition dedicated to celebrating outstanding achievement in the solar and storage industries. This year, pv magazine is accepting submissions across seven categories: Modules, Inverters, Balance of System (BoS), Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), Sustainability and Projects. Entering ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...