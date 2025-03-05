The aim of the European Energy Storage Inventory is to record all European energy storage projects by status - in operation, planned and under construction -, by location and by technology. Most projects have been recorded in Germany so far. From pv magazine Germany The European Commission has officially launched the European Energy Storage Inventory, a real-time dashboard for energy storage. The goal is to list all planned and operational energy storage projects in Europe by location and technology. The dashboard can be filtered by country, project status and technology. It lists 32 countries ...

