ScamAdviser at MWC 2025: Addressing the Rising Threat of AI-Powered Scams

BARCELONA, Spain, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ScamAdviser, a leading brand in global enterprise scam prevention solutions, spotlighted the escalating threat of AI-driven scams at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 during the "GASA x ScamAdviser Fireside Chat." The session brought together industry leaders to explore the latest scam trends, the digital transformation of scam, and fintech's role in combating financial crime.

ScamAdviser is based in Amsterdam, Netherlands, leverages AI and an extensive database network to power its proprietary website risk rating technology.

During the discussion, Jorij Abraham, Managing Director of GASA, and Boice Lin, Chief Business Officer of ScamAdviser, discussed how scams have evolved, from early malware to today's deepfake-driven scams. They stressed the growing risks to fintech and telecom industries and the need for AI-driven intelligence and cross-sector collaboration to combat these attacks.

ScamAdviser's SDK leverages data for scam prevention and risk assessment, acting as a data collection engine that integrates diverse datasets, such as phone behavior data, to improve applications like credit scoring and abnormal account activity detection. It extends protection from domain browsing security to safeguarding consumer communication data.

Boice Lin, Chief Business Officer, ScamAdviser shared, "The digital scam landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace. Fintech and telecom operators have become prime targets. To stay ahead, the industry must leverage AI-driven scam detection and foster cross-sector intelligence sharing, ensuring a stronger, more proactive defense against emerging threats worldwide."

Jorij Abraham, Managing Director, GASA: "Scams are now tied to organized crime, including human trafficking, making cross-industry cooperation essential. At GASA, we are building a worldwide anti-scam network, strengthening partnerships across sectors to drive real, scalable solutions against scam."

ScamAdviser's Role in Strengthening Scam Detection

Companies can leverage ScamAdviser's Anti-Scam Intelligence (ASI) solutions through API or SDK integration to augment their existing products with advanced anti-scam capabilities, or choose to have ScamAdviser directly support the creation of dedicated scam prevention services.

ScamAdviser's technology is currently utilized by leading companies across sectors, including e-commerce, cybersecurity, and social media. Google also highlights TrustScore ratings for shoppers trying to learn more about a merchant online in several global markets.

At the conclusion of the fireside chat, GASA and ScamAdviser reaffirmed their commitment to advancing scam prevention through AI, intelligence-sharing, and stronger industry partnerships. Their collaboration provides firms with real-time scam intelligence and risk mitigation tools to better defend against digital scams.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2632998/Boice_Lin_Chief_Business_Officer_ScamAdviser_Jorij_Abraham_Managing_Director.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scamadviser-at-mwc-2025-addressing-the-rising-threat-of-ai-powered-scams-302392742.html