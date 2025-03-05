NjiaPay Appoints Tristan Kirchner, Payments Industry Veteran, to Board of Advisors

AMSTERDAM, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NjiaPay, a Payments-as-a-Service company simplifying payments for African businesses, today announced the appointment of Tristan Kirchner to its board of advisors. Mr. Kirchner brings over 25 years of experience in the payments industry, including leadership roles at American Express, Barclays, and Visa. His expertise in digital payments and driving operational excellence at scale will be invaluable as NjiaPay pursues its mission to streamline the complex and fragmented African payments ecosystem.

Mr. Kirchner currently serves as CEO and Chair of the Management Board of Uber Payments BV where he leads Uber's licensed payment operations in more than 30 markets, regulated by De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB). In addition, he is also the Global Director of Regulated Payments Entities at Uber with responsibility for licensed payment companies in the U.K., Mexico and Taiwan.

Prior to Uber, he was Managing Director at Barclays, heading Global Payment Networks with primary responsibility for Account Management, Business Development and Operational Processing & Compliance with the payment schemes. He also spent four years at Visa in senior leadership positions, managing large-scale payment operations, from their Processing Business unit to Head of Core Products. Finally, he started his career at American Express and worked in numerous roles, including as a Board member of the American Express European merchant acquiring business.

"Having someone with Tristan's background and extensive payments experience as a strategic advisor is invaluable," said Jonatan Allback, CEO and co-founder of NjiaPay. "His guidance and expertise have already proven beneficial to NjiaPay and me personally. As we continue to redefine the payment space in Africa, pioneering a new approach to Payments-as-a-Service, Tristan's experience, from Visa to a global merchant like Uber, will be instrumental in accelerating our growth and expansion."

"Payments innovation has accelerated globally over the past decade, and I believe Africa represents the next frontier, with an ecosystem ripe for disruption," said Mr. Kirchner. "I am a firm believer in NjiaPay's approach to addressing today's challenges of a fragmented ecosystem, and I am excited to contribute to and help Jonatan and the NjiaPay shape the next wave of payment innovations in Africa."

About NjiaPay

NjiaPay, a Payments-as-a-Service provider with offices in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and Cape Town, South Africa, simplifies payments for African businesses. By managing the complexities of integrating with and operating across multiple payment service providers on the continent, NjiaPay reduces payment costs while improving conversion rates, leading to less overhead and increased revenue for its clients.

