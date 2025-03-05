SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc - Notification of Cancellation of Listing from the Official List

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 05

5 March 2025

SVM UK Emerging Fund plc (the "Company")

Notification of Cancellation of Listing from the Official List

Further to the Company's announcement of 4 March 2025, following the approval of the special resolution at the General Meeting in accordance with the details set out in the circular published on 7 February 2025 (the "Circular"), the Company has applied for the listing of its ordinary shares to be cancelled.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Circular.

For further information, please contact:

Colin McLean SVM Asset Management Limited 0131 226 6699

Ian Corfield/Martyn Pullin FRP Advisory Trading Limited +44(0)20 3005 4000

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800KIT8DHOPEWW568