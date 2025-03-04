PyroGenesis Inc.: PyroGenesis Provides Response to Impact of U.S. Tariffs

MONTREAL, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Inc. ("PyroGenesis") (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (OTCQX: PYRGF) (FRA: 8PY1), a high-tech company that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes all-electric plasma processes and sustainable solutions to support heavy industry in their energy transition, emission reduction, commodity security, and waste remediation efforts, provides the following comments in response to investor questions about the impact from the recently announced tariffs between the U.S. and Canada, specifically with regards to potential U.S. tariffs imposed on Canadian products.

Further to our press release dated February 4, 2025, management is of the continued opinion that the imposition of tariffs will have little to no direct negative impact on PyroGenesis' bottom line. Notably, PyroGenesis manufactures and assembles many of its key systems outside of Canada, including its Drosrite aluminum metal dross recovery systems, which are manufactured in the U.S. Most of the components used in other PyroGenesis' systems are manufactured outside of Canada in non-tariff-targeted countries.

Moreover, outside of clients in the U.S. defense sector, the bulk of PyroGenesis' current and prospective clients are located outside of the United States, specifically in Europe, Canada, and the Middle East.

It is important to note that the majority of the company's contracts are denominated in US dollars or EUROs, as many international clients conduct business in these currencies. Specifically, the backlog noted in our press release dated February 12, 2025, of $58M, is comprised of contracts by currency exposure as follows:

USD$: 84% of total backlog

EUROs: 4% of total backlog

CAD$: 12% of total backlog

PyroGenesis provides a number of technology solutions across a three-vertical solution ecosystem that aligns with economic drivers that are key to global heavy industry. The three verticals are Commodity Security & Optimization, Energy Transition and Emission Reduction, and Waste Remediation.

