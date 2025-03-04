Cricut, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Delivered 8th consecutive year of profitability with net income of $62.8 million, or 8.8% margin

Net Income increased 17% or $9.2 million, compared to 2023

Generated $265.0 million in Cash from Operations in 2024

Paid subscribers increased to 2.96 million, up 7% over FY 2023

FY 2024 revenue of $712.5 million, a 7% decline compared to FY 2023

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cricut, Inc. ("Cricut") (NASDAQ: CRCT), the creative technology company that has brought a connected platform for making to millions of users worldwide, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

"We have a strong conviction in our category and the overall market potential. While our opportunity is sizeable, even in the shorter term, we are disappointed with our inability to execute and capitalize on it. While we are pleased with our growth in operating income, we are working with tremendous urgency and focus to drive to an inflection point for growth. We can achieve this potential by driving a mass market experience, accelerating our development cycles, and competing better," Cricut's Chief Executive Officer, Ashish Arora, said. "Last week we launched two new cutting machines, Cricut Explore 4 and Cricut Maker 4, and initial feedback is positive from both retailers and users. We are adding incremental investments in several areas, and we have reason to be optimistic that we will reach an inflection point during the second half of the year."

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue decreased 9% to $209.3 million, compared to $231.2 million in Q4 2023.

Platform revenue increased 2% to $79.4 million, compared to $77.9 million in Q4 2023.

Products revenue decreased 15% to $129.9 million , compared to $153.3 million in Q4 2023.

compared to $153.3 million in Q4 2023. Gross margin was 44.9%, compared to 42.0% in Q4 2023.

Operating income was $13.9 million, or 6.6% of revenue, compared to $16.5 million, or 7.1% of revenue , in Q4 2023.

in Q4 2023. Net income was $11.9 million or 5.7% of revenue, compared to $11.3 million , or 4.9% of revenue , in Q4 2023.

or 4.9% of revenue in Q4 2023. Diluted earnings per share was $0.06 , up from $0.05 in Q4 2023.

up from $0.05 in Q4 2023. International revenue increased by 3% over Q4 2023 and was 25% of revenue, up from 22% of revenue in Q4 2023.

Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Revenue decreased 7% to $712.5 million , compared to $765.1 million in FY 2023.

compared to $765.1 million in FY 2023. Platform revenue increased 1% to $313.0 million, up from $309.0 million in FY 2023.

Products revenue decreased 12% to $399.6 million, compared to $456.1 million in FY 2023.

Gross margin was 49.5%, up from 44.9% in FY 2023.

Operating income was $76.1 million, or 10.7% of revenue, compared to $70.0 million, or 9.1% of revenue , in FY 2023.

in FY 2023. Net income was $62.8 million, or 8.8% of revenue, compared to $53.6 million, or 7.0% of revenue in FY 2023.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.29 , compared to $0.24 in FY 2023.

compared to $0.24 in FY 2023. International revenue increased 1% to $157.5 million, or 22% of revenue, compared to $155.2 million or 20% of revenue in FY 2023.

Generated $265.0 million in cash from operations.

"We continue to generate healthy cash flow on an annual basis, which funds inventory needs and investments for long-term growth. In 2024, we generated $265 million in cash from operations. We ended 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $337 million and remain debt free," said Kimball Shill, Chief Financial Officer. "We expect to be profitable each quarter and generate significant positive cash flow during 2025. We also expect to continue to be active with our authorized $50 million stock repurchase program, which has $22.9 million remaining."

"After serving as a member of our board of directors since 2013, Len Blackwell has made the decision to not stand for reelection at the upcoming annual shareholder meeting. We thank Len for his contribution during the past 12 years and wish him the best in his future endeavors," said Ashish Arora.

2024 Business Highlights

Paid Subscribers grew to 2.96 million, up 7% versus 2023.

Platform ARPU grew to $53.12, up 2% versus 2023.

Ended 2024 with nearly 5.9 million Active Users and over 3.8 million 90-Day Engaged Users, down 1% and 3% versus 2023, respectively.

Launched Cricut Value line of materials, designed to compete in online marketplaces at more affordable price points.

Improved Design Space software through updated search and personalization algorithms and new user out-of-box experience.

Exceeded over 1 million high quality makeable images within Cricut Access.

Key Performance Metrics

In addition to the measures presented in our consolidated financial statements, we use the following key business metrics to help us evaluate our business, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. We believe these metrics are useful to investors because they can help in monitoring the long-term health of our business. Our determination and presentation of these metrics may differ from that of other companies. The presentation of these metrics is meant to be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, our financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

As of December 31, 2024

2023

Active Users (in thousands) 5,892 5,935 90-Day Engaged Users (in thousands) 3,812 3,932 Paid Subscribers (in thousands) 2,959 2,770

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 Platform ARPU $ 53.12 $ 52.07



Glossary of Terms

Active Users

We define Active Users as registered users of at least one registered connected machine who have utilized their connected machine to create a project in the last 365 days. One user may own multiple registered connected machines but is only counted once if that user registers those connected machines by using the same email address. If possession of a connected machine is transferred to a new owner and registered by that new owner, the new owner is added to the total Active Users and the prior owner is removed from the total Active Users if the prior owner does not own any other registered connected machines. Active Users is a key indicator of the health of our business, because changes in the number of Active Users excludes non-users to better represent opportunities for us to drive additional platform and accessories and materials revenue.

90-Day Engaged Users

We define 90-Day Engaged Users as registered users of at least one registered connected machine who have utilized their connected machine to create a project in the last 90 days. One user may own multiple registered connected machines but is only counted once if that user registers those connected machines by using the same email address. If possession of a connected machine is transferred to a new owner and registered by that new owner, the new owner is added to the total 90-Day Engaged Users and the prior owner is removed from the total 90-Day Engaged Users if the prior owner does not own any other registered connected machines. 90-Day Engaged Users excludes non-users to better represent opportunities for us to drive additional platform and accessories and materials revenue.

Paid Subscribers

We define Paid Subscribers as the number of users with a subscription to Cricut Access or Cricut Access Premium, excluding cancelled, unpaid or free trial subscriptions, as of the end of a period. Paid Subscribers is a key metric to track growth in our Platform revenue and potential leverage in our gross margin.

Platform ARPU

We define Platform ARPU as Platform revenue in a 12-month period divided by Active Users. Platform ARPU allows us to forecast Platform revenue over time and is an indicator of our ability to expand with users and of user engagement with our subscription offerings.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Cricut management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results today, Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Information about Cricut's financial results, including a link to the live and archived webcast of the conference call, will be made available on Cricut's investor relations website at https://investor.cricut.com/.

The live call may also be accessed via telephone. Please pre-register using this link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI5557b991c54a43c7a12ada0bb6489876. After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email and will include dial-in details and a unique PIN code for entry to the call. To avoid long wait times, we suggest registering at minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call to receive your unique PIN code.

Cricut, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Platform $ 79,367 $ 77,930 $ 312,976 $ 309,012 Products 129,942 153,316 399,562 456,135 Total revenue 209,309 231,246 712,538 765,147 Cost of revenue: Platform 9,641 8,759 37,288 32,804 Products 105,677 125,449 322,462 389,050 Total cost of revenue 115,318 134,208 359,750 421,854 Gross profit 93,991 97,038 352,788 343,293 Operating expenses: Research and development 15,991 14,991 60,399 65,048 Sales and marketing 41,632 35,771 143,294 123,169 General and administrative 22,491 29,757 72,985 85,091 Total operating expenses 80,114 80,519 276,678 273,308 Income from operations 13,877 16,519 76,110 69,985 Other income (expense): Interest income 2,827 1,756 11,016 7,976 Interest expense (81 ) (82 ) (326 ) (323 ) Other income 10 290 2,077 2,145 Total other income, net 2,756 1,964 12,767 9,798 Income before provision for income taxes 16,633 18,483 88,877 79,783 Provision for income taxes 4,707 7,195 26,047 26,147 Net income $ 11,926 $ 11,288 $ 62,830 $ 53,636 Other comprehensive income (loss): Change in net unrealized gains (losses) on marketable securities, net of tax (136 ) 765 (136 ) 711 Change in foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax (287 ) 129 (147 ) 41 Comprehensive income $ 11,503 $ 12,182 $ 62,547 $ 54,388 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.06 $ 0.05 $ 0.29 $ 0.25 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.05 $ 0.29 $ 0.24 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 213,699,921 217,252,985 215,105,815 216,892,525 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 215,012,609 218,671,797 215,645,506 219,722,063

Cricut, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) As of December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 232,140 $ 142,187 Marketable securities 104,774 102,952 Accounts receivable, net 101,980 111,247 Inventories 115,255 244,469 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 26,065 19,114 Total current assets 580,214 619,969 Property and equipment, net 37,546 47,614 Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,958 12,353 Deferred tax assets 39,186 34,823 Other assets 22,131 35,363 Total assets $ 693,035 $ 750,122 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 53,373 $ 76,860 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 76,274 71,933 Deferred revenue, current portion 45,427 40,304 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 3,899 5,230 Dividends payable, current portion 24,401 2,137 Total current liabilities 203,374 196,464 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

11,310 8,938 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 2,826 2,931 Other non-current liabilities 8,764 6,916 Total liabilities 226,274 215,249 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized, and no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. - - Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 1,250,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024, 213,295,922 and 217,915,713 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. 213 218 Additional paid-in capital 466,554 505,864 Retained earnings - 28,514 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (6 ) 277 Total stockholders' equity 466,761 534,873 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 693,035 $ 750,122

Cricut, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 62,830 $ 53,636 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization (including amortization of debt issuance costs) 29,006 30,039 Bad debt expense 3,285 1,720 Impairments 486 9,953 Stock-based compensation 45,067 47,326 Deferred income tax (4,378 ) (11,238 ) Non-cash lease expense 4,811 4,987 Provision for inventory obsolescence (5,401 ) 26,330 Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss 1,047 88 Other (1,816 ) (2,143 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 4,888 23,500 Inventories 149,965 78,376 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (7,221 ) 4,204 Other assets (1,119 ) 869 Accounts payable (23,120 ) 13,535 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities and other non-current liabilities 6,985 7,761 Operating lease liabilities (5,365 ) (5,423 ) Deferred revenue 5,018 4,577 Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities 264,968 288,097 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of marketable securities (110,521 ) (63,451 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 110,527 38,390 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities - - Purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized software development costs (18,334 ) (23,717 ) Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities (18,328 ) (48,778 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchases of common stock (38,493 ) (20,332 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options - 383 Employee tax withholding payments on stock-based awards (7,970 ) (8,106 ) Payments for debt issuance costs - - Cash dividend (109,972 ) (294,130 ) Other financing activities, net - - Net cash and cash equivalents used in financing activities (156,435 ) (322,185 ) Effect of exchange rate on changes on cash and cash equivalents (252 ) 110 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 89,953 (82,756 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 142,187 224,943 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 232,140 $ 142,187 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ - $ - Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 43,596 $ 24,072