Centerra Gold Inc: Centerra Gold Announces Executive Changes

TORONTO, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centerra Gold Inc. ("Centerra" or the "Company") (TSX: CG) (NYSE: CGAU) announces the appointment of David Hendriks as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective April 15, 2025. Paul Chawrun, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will be leaving the Company on March 31, 2025.

President and CEO, Paul Tomory, commented, "Paul has made a significant contribution to Centerra since joining in 2022. He was committed to delivering safe and consistent operating results and led the implementation of the Mount Milligan site optimization program. On behalf of Centerra's Board and leadership team, I would like to thank Paul for his hard work and dedication."

"I am pleased to welcome David Hendriks as our new Chief Operating Officer. With a proven track record of leadership and operational excellence, he brings valuable expertise that will help drive Centerra's continued success. As we remain focused on delivering strong operational results, enhancing efficiencies, and driving sustainable growth, David's leadership will be instrumental in achieving these goals."

Mr. Hendriks is a seasoned mining executive with over 30 years of industry experience and has held leadership roles at Calibre Mining and Kinross Gold. Most recently, as Senior Vice President of Nicaraguan Operations at Calibre Mining, he oversaw multi-site operations, drove production growth, and advanced sustainability initiatives. Prior to that he held senior leadership positions at Kinross Gold, managing large-scale gold mining operations in Nevada and Mauritania. David holds a Bachelor of Science in Mine Engineering from Queen's University.

