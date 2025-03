SIG confirmed FY24 revenue of £2.6bn (FY23: £2.8bn) and operating profit of £25.1m (FY23: £53.1m), in line with January's FY24 trading update. Although full-year like-for-like revenue declined by 4% at the group level, the contraction improved in H2 to -2% from -6% in H1, largely driven by improvements ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...