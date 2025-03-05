A photovoltaic system on the roof of a warehouse caught fire in the northern German town of Norden, triggering a large-scale operation by the volunteer fire department that lasted for hours and involved the use of two water cannons on Monday. On the same day, in Erftstadt, near Cologne, a garage in the area of ??a PV system caught fire, according to the local fire department. From pv magazine Germany On Monday afternoon, the Norden fire department in East Frisia received an emergency call. According to the report, the roof of a warehouse in the town was on fire, and several of its PV system's ...

