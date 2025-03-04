Anzeige
Nevro Corp.: Nevro Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is delivering comprehensive, life-changing solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 financial results.

"We are pleased that adjusted EBITDA for the full-year 2024 came in ahead of our revised expectations and that our balance sheet remains strong, reflecting our ongoing focus on working capital management and the benefits from our 2024 restructurings," said Kevin Thornal, Nevro's president and CEO. "Importantly, we look forward to joining forces with Globus Medical to achieve our full potential and working together to free patients from the burden of chronic pain."

Fourth-Quarter 2024 Business Highlights and Recent Developments

  • On February 6, 2025, Nevro and Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) announced that they had entered into a definitive agreement for Globus Medical to acquire all shares of Nevro in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $250 million, or $5.85 per share. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025 and remains subject to the approval of Nevro's shareholders, regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.
  • Launched the full market release of HFX iQ with HFX AdaptivAI, a responsive, personalized pain management platform powering the HFX iQ spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system in November 2024.
  • Launched the HFX iQ SCS system in select European countries in January 2025 following receipt of CE Mark Certification in November 2024.
  • As previously announced on October 29, 2024, new data was published in the Journal of Pain Research demonstrating significant, durable pain relief and long-term and clinically meaningful reductions in hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) and weight in study participants with painful diabetic neuropathy and Type 2 diabetes who received 10 kHz high-frequency SCS therapy.
  • As previously announced on November 18, 2024, new data was published in Medical Devices: Evidence and Research which demonstrate the superiority of the Nevro1 SI Joint Fusion System, a posterior-integrated transfixation cage system offering enhanced stability, minimized bone removal and increased fusion potential compared to a posterolateral cylindrical-threaded single implant system.

Fourth-Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Worldwide revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $105.5 million, a decrease of 9.1% as reported and 9.2% on a constant currency basis, compared with $116.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

U.S. revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $91.4 million, a decrease of 9.9% compared with $101.5 million in the prior year period. U.S. permanent implant procedures decreased by 7.0% compared with the fourth quarter of 2023, and U.S. trial procedures decreased approximately 14.2% compared with the fourth quarter of 2023.

International revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $14.1 million compared with $14.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of 3.8% as reported and 4.2% on a constant currency basis.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $65.9 million, compared with $81.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Gross margin was 62.5% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with 70.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $117.3 million compared with $93.3 million for the year-ago period and include a $38.2 million goodwill impairment charge and $0.7 million in intangible amortization, offset by $9.8 million in contingent consideration revaluations related to Nevro's 2023 acquisition of Vyrsa Technologies and $1.9 million reduction in litigation-related expenses. Excluding these items, operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 improved by $3.2 million, or 3.4% compared with the prior-year quarter.

Net loss from operations for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $51.4 million, or approximately $24.1 million excluding the goodwill impairment charge, intangible amortization, contingent consideration revaluations, and year-over-year decrease in litigation-related expenses. Net loss from operations in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $11.8 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 was negative $5.2 million compared with positive $8.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA excludes interest, taxes, restructuring charges, litigation-related credits and expenses, gain on extinguishment of debt, supplier renegotiation charge, and non-cash items such as amortization of intangibles, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, changes in fair market value of warrants, stock-based compensation, impairment of goodwill and depreciation and amortization. Refer to the financial table at the end of this release for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations, definitions and further information regarding the use of non-GAAP metrics.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $292.5 million as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $15.5 million from September 30, 2024.

Full-Year 2024 Financial Results

Nevro's full-year 2024 worldwide revenue was $408.5 million, a decrease of 3.9% as reported and 4.0% on a constant currency basis, compared with $425.2 million for full-year 2023. U.S. revenue was approximately $353.1 million, a decrease of 3.7% as reported and on a constant currency basis, compared with $366.6 million for full-year 2023.

International revenue was $55.4 million, a decrease of 5.4% as reported, and 6.2% on a constant currency basis, compared with $58.6 million in the prior year period. Refer to the financial statements for additional full-year 2024 results and GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations, definitions and further information regarding the use of non-GAAP metrics.

Gross profit for full-year 2024 was $269.5 million compared with $290.1 million for full-year 2023. Gross margin was 66.0% for full-year 2024 compared with 68.2% for full-year 2023.

Net loss from operations for full-year 2024 was $126.2 million compared with $99.3 million for full-year 2023. Full-year 2024 adjusted EBITDA was negative $13.6 million compared with negative $17.7 million in 2023.

For more information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release, please see the financial table at the end of this release for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations, definitions and further information regarding the use of non-GAAP metrics.

2025 Financial Guidance and Fourth-Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

As previously announced on February 6, 2025, given the pending acquisition of Nevro by Globus Medical, Nevro is not issuing full-year 2025 guidance, nor is the company holding an earnings conference call and webcast in connection with reporting its fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 financial results.

Internet Posting of Information

Nevro routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the "Investor Relations" section of its website at www.nevro.com. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Nevro website regularly for important information about Nevro.

About Nevro Corp.

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on delivering comprehensive, life-changing solutions that continue to set the standard for enduring patient outcomes in chronic pain treatment. Nevro's comprehensive HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform includes the Senza® SCS system and support services for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limb and painful diabetic neuropathy. Nevro also offers minimally invasive treatment options for patients suffering from chronic sacroiliac (SI) joint pain.

Senza®, Senza II®, Senza Omnia®, and HFX iQ are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary 10 kHz Therapy. Nevro's unique support services provide every patient with HFX Coach support throughout their pain relief journey and every physician with HFX Cloud insights for enhanced patient and practice management.

SENZA, SENZA II, SENZA OMNIA, OMNIA, HF10, the HF10 logo, 10 kHz Therapy, HFX, the HFX logo, HFX iQ, the HFX iQ logo, HFX Algorithm, HFX CONNECT, the HFX Connect logo, HFX ACCESS, the HFX Access logo, HFX COACH, the HFX Coach logo, HFX CLOUD, the HFX Cloud logo, RELIEF MULTIPLIED, the X logo, NEVRO, and the NEVRO logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Nevro Corp. Patents covering Senza HFX iQ and other Nevro products are listed at Nevro.com/patents.

To learn more about Nevro, visit www.nevro.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the consummation of the transaction described above. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the ability of the parties to consummate the proposed transaction and the possibility that various closing conditions for the transaction may not be satisfied or waived, and the ability to realize the benefits expected from the transaction. The forward-looking statements in this communication are based on information available to Nevro as of the date hereof, and Nevro disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. For additional information regarding forward-looking statements, please refer to discussions under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Nevro's SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of its website at https://nevro.com/English/us/investors/overview/default.aspx and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements: (i) the proposed transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, including the risk that any required regulatory approvals are not obtained, are delayed or are subject to unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect Nevro or the expected benefits of the proposed transaction or that the approval of Nevro's stockholders is not obtained; (ii) the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction; (iii) the possibility that competing offers or acquisition proposals for Nevro will be made; (iv) the possibility that any or all of the various conditions to the consummation of the merger may not be satisfied or waived, including the failure to receive any required regulatory approvals from any applicable governmental entities (or any conditions, limitations or restrictions placed on such approvals); (v) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement, including in circumstances which would require Nevro to pay a termination fee or other expenses; and (vi) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the merger on Nevro's ability to retain and hire key personnel, or its operating results and business generally.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for information purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, an offer, invitation or the solicitation of an offer or invitation to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities, or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, pursuant to the proposed transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This press release may be deemed solicitation material in respect of the proposed transaction. A Nevro special stockholder meeting will be announced to obtain Nevro stockholder approval in connection with the proposed transaction. Nevro expects to file with the SEC a proxy statement and has filed or may file with the SEC other relevant documents in connection with the proposed transaction. Nevro stockholders are urged to read the definitive proxy statement and other relevant materials carefully and in their entirety when they become available because they will contain important information about Nevro and the proposed transaction. Investors may obtain a free copy of these materials (when they are available) and other documents filed by Nevro with the SEC at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and at Nevro's website at https://www.nevro.com.

Participants in the Solicitation

Nevro and its directors, executive officers and certain employees and other persons may be deemed to be participants in soliciting proxies from its stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Information regarding Nevro's directors and executive officers is set forth in Nevro's proxy statement on Schedule 14A for its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on April 12, 2024, and in Nevro's Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Additional information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be considered to be participants in the solicitation of Nevro's stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction and any direct or indirect interests they may have in the proposed transaction will be set forth in Nevro's definitive proxy statement for its special stockholder meeting to be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction.

Investor and Media Contact:

Angie McCabe
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
[email protected]

Nevro Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended
December 31,


Year Ended
December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023


(unaudited)



Revenue

$ 105,548


$ 116,176


$ 408,518


$ 425,174

Cost of revenue

39,629


34,699


138,990


135,114

Gross profit

65,919


81,477


269,528


290,060

Operating expenses








Research and development

11,987


12,420


51,511


54,418

Sales, general and administrative

76,198


80,598


309,769


334,704

Amortization of intangibles

737


246


2,948


246

Change in fair value of
contingent consideration

(9,803)


-


(6,679)


-

Impairment of goodwill

38,208


-


38,208


-

Total operating expenses

117,327


93,264


395,757


389,368

Loss from operations

(51,408)


(11,787)


(126,229)


(99,308)

Other income (expense)








Interest income (expense), net

(3,645)


781


(13,583)


6,152

Change in fair market value of warrants

1,385


(8,051)


27,887


(8,051)

Gain on extinguishment of debt

-


3,934


-


3,934

Other income (expense), net

727


(436)


(421)


(586)

Loss before income taxes

(52,941)


(15,559)


(112,346)


(97,859)

Provision for income taxes

169


(6,578)


1,093


(5,646)

Net loss

$ (53,110)


$ (8,981)


$ (113,439)


$ (92,213)

Changes in foreign currency
translation adjustment

(2,032)


1,087


(907)


1,164

Changes in unrealized gains (losses)
on short-term investments, net

(625)


821


(62)


1,687

Net change in other comprehensive
income (loss)

(2,657)


1,908


(969)


2,851

Comprehensive loss

$ (55,767)


$ (7,073)


$ (114,408)


$ (89,362)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (1.41)


$ (0.25)


$ (3.06)


$ (2.56)

Weighted average shares used to compute
basic and diluted net loss per share

37,616,374


36,277,243


37,088,476


35,981,431

Nevro Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)



December 31,
2024


December 31,
2023

Assets




Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 94,539


$ 104,217

Short-term investments

197,995


218,506

Accounts receivable, net

71,884


79,377

Inventories

103,268


118,676

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

8,316


10,145

Total current assets

476,002


530,921

Property and equipment, net

26,562


24,568

Operating lease assets

21,186


8,944

Goodwill

-


38,164

Intangible assets, net

24,408


27,354

Other assets

5,171


5,156

Restricted cash

512


606

Total assets

$ 553,841


$ 635,713

Liabilities and stockholders' equity




Current liabilities




Accounts payable

$ 24,457


$ 22,520

Accrued liabilities

38,415


45,297

Short-term debt

37,972


-

Contingent liabilities, current portion

1,781


9,836

Other current liabilities

318


5,722

Total current liabilities

102,943


83,375

Long-term debt

187,666


211,471

Long-term lease liabilities

25,525


4,634

Contingent liabilities, long-term

3,633


12,257

Warrant liability

853


28,739

Other long-term liabilities

2,213


2,092

Total liabilities

322,833


342,568

Stockholders' equity




Common stock, $0.001 par value, 290,000,000 shares
authorized at December 31, 2024 and 2023; 38,490,769
and 37,044,390 shares issued at December 31, 2024 and
2023; 37,824,467 and 36,361,474 shares outstanding at
December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively

38


36

Additional paid-in capital

1,045,031


992,762

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,212)


(243)

Accumulated deficit

(812,849)


(699,410)

Total stockholders' equity

231,008


293,145

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 553,841


$ 635,713

Nevro Corp.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
(unaudited)
(in thousands)


The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net loss, as prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), to adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure.


Reconciliation of actual results:



Three Months Ended
December 31,


Year Ended

December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023


(unaudited)


(unaudited)

GAAP Net Loss

$ (53,110)


$ (8,981)


$ (113,439)


$ (92,213)

Non-GAAP Adjustments:








Interest (income) expense, net

3,645


(781)


13,583


(6,152)

Provision for income taxes

169


(6,578)


1,093


(5,646)

Depreciation and amortization

2,019


1,869


7,994


6,885

Stock-based compensation expense
and other equity related charges

12,506


15,533


48,936


58,782

Amortization of intangibles

737


246


2,948


246

Change in fair value of contingent
consideration

(9,803)


-


(6,679)


-

Impairment of goodwill

38,208


-


38,208


-

Change in fair market value of warrants

(1,385)


8,051


(27,887)


8,051

Gain on extinguishment of debt

-


(3,934)


-


(3,934)

Litigation-related expenses

1,062


2,941


4,114


15,913

Restructuring charges

730


-


11,538


373

Supplier renegotiation charge

-


-


6,000


-

Adjusted EBITDA

$ (5,222)


$ 8,366


$ (13,591)


$ (17,695)

Management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, most specifically adjusted EBITDA, as a supplement to GAAP financial measures to further evaluate the Company's operating performance period over period, analyze the underlying business trends, assess performance relative to competitors and establish operational objectives.

Management believes it is important to provide investors with the same non-GAAP metrics it uses to evaluate the performance and underlying trends of the Company's business operations to facilitate comparisons to its historical operating results and evaluate the effectiveness of its operating strategies. Disclosure of these non-GAAP financial measures also facilitates comparisons of the Company's underlying operating performance with other companies in the industry that also supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures.

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is calculated by adding interest income and expense, net; provision for income taxes; and depreciation and amortization to net loss. In calculating non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, the Company further adjusts for the following items:

  • Stock-based compensation expense and other equity-related charges - Nevro excludes non-cash costs related to the company's stock-based plans, which include stock options, restricted stock units and performance-based restricted stock units as these expenses do not require cash settlement from the company. In the period ended December 31, 2023, Nevro also excluded one-time equity-related charges of $1.9 million associated with the company's acquisition of Vyrsa Technologies.
  • Amortization of intangibles - The company excludes amortization of intangibles from the acquisition of businesses.
  • Change in fair value of contingent consideration - The company excludes the changes in the fair value of its contingent consideration liability.
  • Goodwill impairment - The company excludes any goodwill impairment.
  • Change in fair market value of warrants - The company excludes the changes in the fair value of its warrant liability.
  • Gain on extinguishment of debt - The company excludes gains and losses from extinguishment of early debt repayment.
  • Litigation-related expenses - The company excludes legal and professional fees as well as charges and credits associated with certain legal matters, which management considers not related to the underlying operating performance of the business.
  • Restructuring charges - The company excludes charges incurred as a direct result of restructuring programs, such as salaries and other compensation-related expenses.
  • Supplier contract renegotiation charge - Nevro excludes one-time costs associated with the renegotiation of a supplier contract in 2024.

The non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation from, or as a replacement for, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, as it is not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Amounts may not add due to rounding.

SOURCE Nevro Corp.

