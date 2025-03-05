Edison Investment Research Limited

05-March-2025

London, UK, 5 March 2025 Edison issues report on Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (GRID) Edison issues report on Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (LSE: GRID) Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (GRID), the UK's largest listed fund investing in utility-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS), has released a trading update ahead of the publication of its annual results for the year ended 31 December 2024 (expected April 2025). The update confirms that the improvement in the revenue environment for BESS, which began in Q224, continued throughout 2024 and into the first two months of 2025. In addition, all project augmentations and new projects that were underway in 2024 have been completed or are close to completion. The update also confirms that GRID's three-year strategy to increase earnings and operating capacity, and negotiate refinancing based on contracted revenues (announced in November 2024) is proceeding as planned. This bodes well for the company's commitment to reinstate dividend payments in H225 and sets the scene for some narrowing of GRID's substantial share price discount to NAV. Click here to read the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority . Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: enquiries@edisongroup.com +44 (0)20 3077 5700 Connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ X www.x.com/edison_inv_res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv



