FMPay Secures In-Principle Approval from the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) for Payment Services Licence

CHELTENHAM, England, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FMPay, the innovative payment provider committed to simplifying digital transactions for businesses, has received In-Principle Approval (IPA) for a Payment Services Licence from the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA). This approval allows the company to offer its low-cost, easy-to-use and secure payment solutions to businesses across Malta and Europe.

"Getting this approval is an important step for our group," said Roman Loban, Director and Founder of FMPay. "It shows that we meet high regulatory standards and can now help more businesses make fast and reliable payments."

"We set out to break away from the status quo, where large providers impose hidden fees and tie businesses into rigid contracts. At FMPay, we believe payments should be simple, cost-effective and backed by real human support. This approval is a testament to our commitment to bringing that vision to life across Europe." Roman continued.

Unlike many payment providers burdening their clients with hidden fees, binding contracts, and complicated processes, FMPay was founded on a mission to strip away complexity and provide businesses with a straightforward, low-cost approach to payments.

While big-name competitors hold merchants to long-term commitments and layered pricing structures, FMPay keeps it simple: no contracts, no set-up fees, no monthly subscriptions and no surprises. Every business, regardless of size, gets a dedicated account manager who is always at the end of the phone, ready to provide real-world support.

As an independent provider, FMPay is agile, customer-focused and built for businesses that want seamless, affordable and transparent payment solutions without the corporate runaround. FMPay ensures that businesses, throughout Europe, can focus on growth rather than financial red tape.

"This milestone marks a significant step towards our mission of making payments simple, secure and accessible for businesses across Europe," Roman added. "Expanding into Malta and other European markets allows us to help more businesses accept payments with ease, improve cash flow and boost their daily earnings in an increasingly digital economy."

FM Finance (Malta) Limited is an affiliate of FM Finance Ltd, a principal acquiring member of Visa, Mastercard, and UnionPay. FM Finance Ltd already serves businesses in the United Kingdom with direct access to global payment networks for faster and more cost-effective transactions.

For more information, visit https://fmpay.me/.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fmpay-secures-in-principle-approval-from-the-malta-financial-services-authority-mfsa-for-payment-services-licence-302392960.html