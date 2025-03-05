New era of TA: Cielo launches Agentic AI

MILWAUKEE, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cielo, the world's leading Talent Acquisition Partner, today releases Agentic AI for TA. These agents are proactive teammates that elevate and enable their human counterparts to make the best hiring decisions.

"We're introducing the future of talent acquisition," said Matt Jones, Chief Product Officer, Cielo. "Our proprietary Agentic AI represents a quantum leap forward in how our clients hire the best talent in an increasingly competitive market."

Agentic AI is the latest breakthrough from Cielo that's redefining hiring experiences. Part of its AI-powered technology suite, this advancement reaffirms Cielo's commitment to delivering clients unmatched solutions through leading tech and industry expertise.

"Cielo's always been at the forefront of innovation in talent acquisition," said Marissa Geist, CEO, Cielo. "We've been using artificial intelligence throughout our programs for over a decade, and with Agentic AI, we're creating a whole new market. Our clients are already using this technology to unlock better hiring outcomes - and this is just the beginning."

Cielo introduces the first agents for employer branding, talent marketing, workforce insights, and recruiting support. Benefits include:

Streamlined hiring: Route and automate tasks like sending tailored messages to candidates and providing intelligence to improve recruiting strategies and remove friction.

Actionable insights: Proprietary algorithms analyze vast amounts of data to recommend next steps, optimize workflows, adapt plans, suggest strategies, and promote fair hiring practices.

Brand activation & engagement: Create compelling social media content, audit employer value propositions, and make recommendations to increase candidate attraction and engagement.

"In a time when we're constantly hearing 'do more with less,' this is an opportunity to 'do more with more.' Agentic AI goes beyond improving efficiency; it truly serves as a much-needed addition to any recruiting team," said Rebecca Volpano, Vice President - Product Marketing, Cielo.

Looking ahead

Cielo routinely tests 30+ models in its lab and plans to deploy multi-agent systems to tackle and audit even more complex recruiting challenges.

Learn more about Cielo's Agentic AI or request a demo, www.cielotalent.com/contact-us.

