China Huadian has started building a 19. 24 GW wind-solar-coal-storage project in China's Qinghai province. The $11 billion project will deliver 36. 5 TWh of electricity per year to Guangxi province. China Huadian Corp. has begun construction on China's largest and highest-altitude integrated energy base in Golmud, Qinghai province. The project, with a total investment of about CNY 80 billion ($11 billion), will feature the country's highest share of renewable capacity in a hybrid energy system designed to export power across provinces. The project will have a total installed capacity of 19. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...