

EQS-Media / 05.03.2025 / 12:00 CET/CEST



Multitude Bank p.l.c Announces Pricing of EUR 25,000,000 Floating Rate Callable Tier 2 Notes Due 2035

Zug, 5 March 2025 - Multitude Bank plc (the "Issuer"), a subsidiary of Multitude AG today announces the pricing of an offering of €25 million aggregate principal amount of Floating Rate Callable Tier 2 Notes due 2035 (ISIN DE000A4D58U2, WKN A4D58U) (the "Notes").

The Notes were priced at 99% of their aggregate principal amount and the coupon will be 3 months EURIBOR plus margin of 11.00% per annum.

The proceeds from the offering will further strengthen the Issuer's capital base and its Tier 2 capital requirements under Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 (CRR). The Issuer will use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

Seaport Global Securities LLC acted as the sole placement agent and bookrunner for the offering.

Contact:

Kenneth Zammit

Chief Financial Officer of Multitude Bank

E-Mail: kenneth.zammit@multitudebank.com



Bernd Egger

Chief Financial Officer of Multitude AG

E-Mail: bernd.egger@multitude.com

About Multitude AG:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Growth Platform. Multitude's business units are Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people in 25 countries and offers services in 17 countries, achieving a combined turnover of 230 million euros in 2023. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005, is registered in Switzerland and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MULT'.www.multitude.com

05.03.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

