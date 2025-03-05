Multitude Bank p.l.c Announces Pricing of EUR 25,000,000 Floating Rate Callable Tier 2 Notes Due 2035
Zug, 5 March 2025 - Multitude Bank plc (the "Issuer"), a subsidiary of Multitude AG today announces the pricing of an offering of €25 million aggregate principal amount of Floating Rate Callable Tier 2 Notes due 2035 (ISIN DE000A4D58U2, WKN A4D58U) (the "Notes").
The Notes were priced at 99% of their aggregate principal amount and the coupon will be 3 months EURIBOR plus margin of 11.00% per annum.
The proceeds from the offering will further strengthen the Issuer's capital base and its Tier 2 capital requirements under Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 (CRR). The Issuer will use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.
Seaport Global Securities LLC acted as the sole placement agent and bookrunner for the offering.
About Multitude AG:
Issuer: Multitude AG
|English
|Multitude AG
|Grafenauweg 8
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|ir@multitude.com
|https://www.multitude.com/
|CH1398992755
|A40VJN
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
|2095731
