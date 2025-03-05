A Franco-German consortium is launching the EO4ER project, which uses next-generation satellite data to anticipate the impact of variable solar generation on electricity grids. Through a digital twin prototype, it aims to refine intraday forecasts and integrate the effects of climate change on PV energy production. From pv magazine France Anticipating the impact of variable production from PV systems on the operation of low-voltage grids is one of the major objectives of the Earth Observation for Energy Risks (EO4ER) applied research project, which uses next-generation satellite data to produce ...

