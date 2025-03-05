PFAS Testing Market worth US$969.5 million by 2030 with 14.5% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global PFAS Testing Market, valued at US$379.2 million in 2023, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 14.5%, reaching US$429.2 million in 2024 and an impressive US$969.5 million by 2030. The PFAS testing market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, driven by increased funding for wastewater treatment initiatives and heightened efforts to raise awareness about PFAS testing for environmental protection.

By Based on product type, the PFAS testing market is segmented into instruments (liquid chromatography mass spectrometry (Lc-ms), gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (gc-ms), standalone mass spectrometry, nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy, other technologies), consumables spe coloumns and cartridges, chromatography columns, reference materials & analytical standards, solvents, membrane & syringe filters, reagents, other consumables), software & services.The key growth driver in this segment over the forecast period is the universal application of LC-MS/MS in all areas of testing, such as environmental, food, and biofluids analysis. Also, the growing number of contract testing laboratories that use LC-MS/MS, as well as increased outsourcing from government and industrial facilities for wastewater and drinking water testing, is driving market growth further.

By on Techniques segment, the market for PFAS testing is divided into liquid chromatography with tandem mass spectrometry (LC-ms-ms), gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (gc-ms), nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy, mass spectrometry, combustion ion chromatography, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay, and other techniques. The LC-MS/MS segment accounted for the largest share of the PFAS testing market. The use of liquid chromatography (LC) with sophisticated tandem mass spectrometers has reduced and speeded up sample analysis, usually doing away with the requirement for lengthy sample preparation. This is expected to further drive market growth.

By geography, the PFAS testing market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The North American market for PFAS testing holds major market share. The growth of the market is fueled by the increasing outsourcing of environmental testing to emerging nations across Asia, driven by cost advantages and the availability of skilled labor. Also, the increasing international presence of analytical instrument makers in the market is facilitating access to sophisticated test solutions. In addition, governments and regulatory authorities across the globe are imposing increasingly stringent environmental regulations, which are forcing industries to implement complete testing procedures, thereby boosting market growth even further.

As of 2022, prominent players in PFAS testing are Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies (US), LGC Limited (UK), Waters Corporation (US), Biotage (Sweden), AccuStandard, Inc. (US), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Phenomenex (US), MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), and Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), among others.

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES. (US):

Agilent Technologies Inc. maintained its market leadership in 2024 by utilizing its strong R&D capabilities and cutting-edge product offerings. The company has secured a significant market share in the PFAS testing market thanks to its growth strategy and increasing global research activities.

Agilent Technologies Inc.'s product innovation line and cutting-edge research and development resources allow it to maintain its leading market status in the market for PFAS testing. With analytical standards in chromatography, spectroscopy, and titrimetry that are all in strong demand by educational institutions and laboratories, the company maintains its share in the market. In addition to its product growth, the company invests in inorganic strategies such as partnerships, collaboration, and expansion through market initiative drives.

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC. (US):

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. boasts a wide range of analytical consumables and instruments that are capable of treating numerous different applications. The firm is continually building on its portfolio by adding new mass spectrometry and chromatography consumables for specific biotechnology, pharmaceutical, toxicology, forensic, and other applications. In February 2022, Thermo Fisher launched a new line of consumables specifically designed for use in chromatography and mass spectrometry. Thermo Fisher's competitive approach in the PFAS sector is to deliver innovative analytical solutions that enable regulation and environmental compliance.Thermo Fisher seeks to enable industries and environmental regulators to detect and avoid PFAS contamination by ongoing development of its mass spectrometry and chromatography technology. Thermo Fisher also places emphasis on customized services and technical support to enhance data quality and simplify testing for PFAS.

DANAHER CORPORATION (US):

Phenomenex, a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation, is a worldwide leader in designing, producing, marketing, and distributing HPLC and GC columns, sample preparation products, chromatography accessories, and analytical chemistry solutions. It belongs to Danaher Life Sciences and collaborates with other Danaher businesses to offer combined solutions for biotechnology, diagnostics, and life sciences. Phenomenex provides expert HPLC and LC-MS columns for accurate PFAS analysis, offering PFAS-free consumables to prevent contamination. Its products, for example, Strata-X and Strata PFAS cartridges, deliver highest sensitivity across a range of sample types. It offers expert service in method development in accordance with global standards like EPA 533 and ISO 21675. With its superior global stronghold base, Phenomenex is a qualified partner in PFAS analysis for environmental and food safety applications.

