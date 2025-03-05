Sigenergy Technology Co., Ltd.: Sigenergy Secures No.1 Spot in Global Stackable Energy Storage Market, Report Finds

SHANGHAI, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigenergy, a leading energy innovator, has been named the global leader in the stackable all-in-one Distributed Energy Storage System (DESS) market, according to a recent report by Frost & Sullivan. Based on combined sales data from Q1 to Q3 2024, Sigenergy captured a 24.3% market share - a testament to the company's rapid rise and leadership in clean energy innovation.

Global Expansion: SigenStor Gains Customer Trust Worldwide

The 5-in-1 SigenStor energy storage system has quickly become a customer favorite since its launch. According to Frost & Sullivan, Sigenergy shipped 231 MWh of stackable all-in-one DESS units between Q1 and Q3 2024, claiming the top market share of 24.3%. In the highly competitive all-in-one DESS market - where the top five players accounted for 74.5% of total shipments - Sigenergy ranked third overall with a 5.9% market share.

By February 2025, Sigenergy had partnered with 99 distributors across more than 60 countries, becoming a preferred brand in key regions like Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. Strategic collaborations with leading distributors in Austria, Belgium, Sweden, and South Africa have showcased SigenStor's outstanding performance and reliability. South African partner, the largest in the region, praised SigenStor's effectiveness in alleviating load-shedding challenges. A 2024 customer satisfaction survey revealed that nearly 90% of end-users and installers rated SigenStor positively.

AI-Powered Innovation: Redefining Smart Energy Experience

Sigenergy is driving the digital transformation of energy management with advanced AI capabilities. The cloud-native SigenCloud platform enables large-scale management of distributed energy devices and integrates with top Virtual Power Plant (VPP) providers in Sweden, the Netherlands, Australia, and other markets. The platform automatically syncs with real-time dynamic tariffs from over 60 power companies in more than 20 countries. By leveraging AI and dynamic pricing, a Polish commercial and industrial (C&I) customer achieved a 42% reduction in electricity purchase costs and a 52% cut in total energy expenses compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, the mySigen App, the self-developed energy application, provides real-time energy and battery monitoring, device management, and troubleshooting. Leading the industry by incorporating GPT-4o, the app delivers instant customer support, redefining the traditional after-sales service model with intelligent, responsive assistance.

Diversified Portfolio: Tailored Solutions for Every Scenario

Sigenergy remains at the forefront of energy innovation, offering a comprehensive product portfolio that addresses diverse application scenarios. For C&I segments, the company introduced SigenStack, a modular energy storage system that combines a hybrid inverter and battery pack, scalable to support multi-megawatt projects. Sigenergy is set to unveil more products in the coming months, further broadening its product ecosystem to cater to global customer needs.

Looking ahead, Sigenergy seeks to foster deeper collaboration with global partners, accelerating the transition toward a more sustainable energy future for all.

