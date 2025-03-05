Growth99 Welcomes Shelby Miller, DNP, FNP-C, Founder and Owner of RUMA Medical Aesthetics, as Strategic Advisor

Renowned Aesthetic Medicine Expert Reinforces the Company's Commitment to Practice Excellence

Growth99 is proud to announce the addition of Shelby Miller, DNP, FNP-C, founder and owner of RUMA Medical Aesthetics, as its newest strategic advisor. Shelby Miller brings extensive experience in facial aesthetics and practice development to Growth99, strengthening the company's mission of empowering aesthetic professional practice growth through robust digital marketing solutions.

Shelby Miller Headshot

Shelby Miller, a board-certified nurse practitioner and national trainer, has mentored and trained hundreds of medical professionals across North America and Europe. Through RUMA Academy, Shelby Miller specializes in educating industry peers on advanced injectable techniques and business strategy. As founder of RUMA Medical Aesthetics, she has established a benchmark for personalized, high-end aesthetic rejuvenation.

Miller joins Growth99's Strategic Advisory Board alongside Brian Harris, DDS, a pioneer in leveraging technology to build outstanding patient experiences and practice growth results. Their combined expertise will strengthen Growth99's digital transformation initiatives, equipping aesthetic and dental professionals to increase patient acquisition, engagement, and retention.

"Shelby Miller's track record of excellence in the aesthetic industry makes her an invaluable addition to our Strategic Advisory Board," said Rob Pickell, CEO, Growth99. "Her insights and perspective are crucial as we continue advancing our digital marketing solutions for aesthetic and elective wellness practices. This appointment reflects Growth99's ongoing commitment to providing our clients with powerful solutions and services only made better by industry leaders like Shelby."

Growth99 continues to invest in the aesthetic and elective wellness space through strategic partnerships with industry leaders like Shelby Miller and Dr. Harris. Shelby Miller's appointment strengthens the company's ability to deliver cutting-edge digital marketing solutions that drive growth and enhance practice excellence.

About Growth99

Growth99's impact extends to over 1,000 practices and 2,300 owners, providers, and staff across the aesthetic and elective wellness industry. The company's data-driven approach and customized brand development strategies have consistently delivered remarkable results for clients.

Learn more at growth99.com.

SOURCE: Growth99

