Universal EventSpace, by Peter and Paul's Hospitality Group Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Events Venue Category in York Region

Consumer Choice Award (CCA) is proud to announce that Universal EventSpace, by Peter and Paul's Hospitality Group has won the 2025 Consumer Choice Award for the second consecutive year and has been recognized for its Business Excellence as the top service provider in the Events Venue category in York Region. This prestigious award recognizes Universal EventSpace's commitment to excellence, outstanding service, and dedication to creating unforgettable event experiences.

Since opening its doors in August 2015, Universal EventSpace has established itself as one of the premier event venues in the region. With 85,000 sq. ft. of space, the venue boasts six adaptable rooms, cutting-edge technology, a modern design, and a capacity exceeding 2,000 guests. Featuring outdoor terraces and exceptional cuisine, Universal EventSpace offers an unmatched setting for both social and corporate gatherings.

"As a proud member of Peter and Paul's Hospitality Group, we are honoured to receive this recognition from Consumer Choice Award," said the Universal EventSpace team. "Our team is dedicated to delivering exceptional service and crafting seamless events tailored to our clients' visions. This award is a reflection of our passion and commitment to excellence."

Universal EventSpace is known for its high standards in event planning, offering a seamless experience from concept to execution. Whether hosting weddings, corporate gatherings, or social celebrations, the venue continues to set the benchmark for quality and sophistication in the event industry.

For more information about Universal EventSpace, by Peter and Paul's Hospitality Group, CLICK HERE or visit www.universal.bypeterandpauls.com.

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

