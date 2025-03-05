ficc.ai Secures Grant from Stellar Development Foundation to Bring AI-Driven Fixed Income Pricing to Blockchain

ficc.ai, a leading innovator in AI-driven fixed-income real time pricing, has been awarded a grant from the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) to develop a blockchain-based pricing oracle for municipal bonds and U.S. Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities (MBS). This initiative will enhance transparency, efficiency, and accessibility in the fixed-income markets by distributing evaluated fixed income prices on the Stellar blockchain.

The grant will support ficc.ai's phased development plan, beginning with the integration of its AI-powered municipal bond pricing engine into the Stellar network. By leveraging the Stellar network's scalable and low-cost infrastructure, ficc.ai will provide accessible, immutable pricing data for municipal bonds.

"This partnership represents a significant step toward the future of fixed-income pricing" said Jon Fiebach, CEO of ficc.ai. "By bringing AI-driven municipal bond and MBS pricing onchain, we are fostering a more open and efficient financial ecosystem, reducing barriers to access, and driving greater market transparency."

"Moving real world assets onchain is the future of finance," said Stellar Development Foundation CEO and Executive Director Denelle Dixon. "The Stellar network was built to increase access to everyday financial services, so we are proud to support ficc.ai as they bring transparency and accessibility to municipal bond and mortgage backed security pricing."

ficc.ai is actively collaborating with key industry players, including leading financial institutions and asset managers, to support this transition toward blockchain-based pricing solutions. The company's long-term vision is to democratize access to bond market data, reducing reliance on monopolistic pricing structures and enabling broader market participation.

For more information, visit www.ficc.ai or contact Myles Schoonover at myles@ficc.ai

About ficc.ai

ficc.ai is an AI-powered fixed-income pricing platform that provides evaluated bond pricing solutions for institutional investors, asset managers, and financial institutions. By leveraging state-of-the-art artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, ficc.ai is committed to enhancing transparency, efficiency, and accessibility in the global fixed-income markets.

About Stellar Development Foundation

The Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) is a non-profit organization that supports the development and growth of Stellar, an open-source network that connects the world's financial infrastructure. Founded in 2014, the Foundation helps maintain Stellar's codebase, supports the technical and business communities building on the network, and serves as a voice to regulators and institutions. The Foundation seeks to create equitable access to the global financial system, using the Stellar network to unlock the world's economic potential through blockchain technology. For more information, visit stellar.org/foundation.

SOURCE: ficc.ai

