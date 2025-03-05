Sungrow's new residential battery energy storage system features a compact 182 mm design and is capable of handling a maximum charge/discharge current of 50 A. From ESS News Chinese power electronics and battery storage heavyweight Sungrow, which is best known for its utility-scale products and system integration, has released a new residential battery energy storage system (BESS). The 5. 12 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) system comes with a compact 182 mm design. It allows for expansion from one to four units in parallel, providing a maximum capacity of 20. 48 kWh. The SBS050 system is paired ...

