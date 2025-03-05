The latest volume in the longstanding partnership between the two publishers.

University of Toronto Press (UTP), Canada's largest university press and leading academic publisher, and the British Library, the national library of the UK, today announced co-publication of a new art history book, The Art of the Scribe

The Art of the Scribe, written by Patricia Lovett, a professional calligrapher, details twenty-one practical art and calligraphy projects inspired by medieval manuscripts from the British Library's collection. Set to be published in April 2025, the book builds on the longstanding partnership of UTP and the British Library.

UTP and the British Library's partnership began over 25 years ago and has produced many successful collaborations, including A Guide to Western Historical Scripts from Antiquity to 1600 and The Lindisfarne Gospels. These titles provide insights into the social, cultural, and political landscapes of the past and reveal the roots of contemporary traditions and institutions.

Several other co-publications are in the works, with a focus on complementary subject areas, especially in the arts, literature and culture.

"UTP's extensive reach throughout North America has been instrumental in amplifying the impact of our past co-published titles. Having worked together since the early 1990s, we've seen firsthand how their network connects our work, and the deeply aligned collections of the Library, with new audiences and extends its influence," says John Lee, Publisher at the British Library.

"The co-publication of The Art of the Scribe marks an exciting new chapter in our partnership with the British Library. Known for producing outstanding books that both educate and captivate, the British Library continues to set a high standard in the publishing world," says Antonia Pop, Vice President, Publishing Division at UTP. "The projects we already have in the works from art books to a series on dragons and trolls will spark the imagination of readers across North America."

About the British Library

We are the national library of the UK and we are here for everyone. Our shelves hold over 170 million items a living collection that gets bigger every day. Although our roots extend back centuries, we aim to collect everything published in the UK today, tomorrow and far into the future. Our trusted experts care for this collection and open it up for everyone to spark new discoveries, ideas and to help people do incredible things.

We have millions of books, and much more besides. Our London and Yorkshire sites hold collections ranging from newspapers and maps to sound recordings, patents, academic journals, as well as a copy of every UK domain website and blog. We work with partners and libraries across the UK and the world to make sure that as many people as possible have the chance to use and explore our collections, events and expertise. And we're always open online, along with more and more of our digitised collection.

About the University of Toronto Press

The University of Toronto Press (UTP) is one of the largest university presses in North America, publishing landmark scholarship since 1901. Each year UTP releases over 250 new scholarly, course, and general interest books and over 80 journals. In addition, UTP manages the distribution for over 250 publishers and imprints in Canada, the US, and around the world. UTP also runs the University of Toronto Bookstores across the three main campuses, serving over 95,000 students and 15,000 faculty.

