Developed in collaboration with Wipro's AI partner ecosystem, the platform delivers automation, enhanced security, and scalable AI to global telcos

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, today launched TelcoAI360 to transform operations for telcos by leveraging AI. The AI-first Managed Services platform will empower telcos to roll out differentiated technology solutions at scale and speed, while delivering better customer experience at a fraction of the cost.

TelcoAI360 integrates Wipro's domain expertise with AI-powered tools and solutions, enabling Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to significantly reduce operational costs by streamlining processes, automating workflows, and managing resources efficiently. Additionally, TelcoAI360 will deliver faster time to market for new products and services, boosting revenue potential. Recognizing the unique needs of telcos, the platform will be offered 'as-a-Service' with composable components that can be customised and deployed for each CSP.

Developed in collaboration with Wipro's AI partner ecosystem and leveraging ServiceNow's Telecommunications industry solutions suite, TelcoAI360 will provide:

A unified platform integrating multiple telecom technologies for seamless adoption within existing architectures supporting market share growth.

Enhanced network performance through intelligent automation, real time monitoring and predictive maintenance to prevent disruptions and boost service reliability.

Integrated, AI-enabled security measures that provide real-time threat detection and fraud prevention, ensuring robust data protections.

Customizable portals that provide a seamless and branded user experience for customers while providing visibility into performance.

Standardized APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) to facilitate seamless communication between different systems, ensuring operational efficiency and compliance with industry standards.

Seamless interoperability with multiple cloud environments, allowing telcos the flexibility to scale their infrastructure based on demand in real time.

Comprehensive management of the entire lifecycle of products and services, from planning and design to deployment, in-life management and retirement.

Lalit Kashyap, Sector Head Communications, Media and Networks, Wipro Limited, said, "The launch of TelcoAI360 marks a significant milestone in our commitment to empowering telcos with future-ready network management solutions. Leveraging our AI-powered platforms and deep domain expertise, we are delivering an industry-first solution that redefines telecom operations with automation, security, and AI at scale."

Rohit Batra, General Manager and Vice President for Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Media, and Technology at ServiceNow, said, "ServiceNow and Wipro have been collaborating to deliver on the shared commitment of building innovative, AI-enabled solutions that empower businesses to thrive in the digital age. Integrating ServiceNow's Telecommunications industry solutions suite, to bolster TelcoAI360, aims to break down silos across the value chain and improve decision-making with end-to-end service visibility and real-time network insights for telcos."

To learn more about TelcoAI360 please visit: https://www.wipro.com/communications/services/wipro-telcoai360/

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With over 230,000 employees and business partners across 65 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com

