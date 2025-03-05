NEQSOL Holding, a global group of companies with over 25 million customers operating across 11 countries, announced today that it has successfully finalized tender processes and commenced a first phase of construction for the Trans-Caspian Fiber Optic Cable Line, a key component of its Digital Silk Way project, in cooperation with Kazakhtelecom, Kazhakstan's national telecommunications operator. The project the first of its kind in the world will lay a backbone fiber-optic cable between Europe and Asia, through Azerbaijan and the Caspian Sea, creating a digital telecommunications mega corridor. AzerTelecom, a backbone internet provider in Azerbaijan and a portfolio company of NEQSOL Holding, will lead the implementation of this project.

The Digital Silk Way, a world-first initiative worth over 250 million USD, will increase connectivity, build robust digital infrastructure and contribute economic growth for millions of people. The Trans-Caspian Cable Project, a strategically significant part of this initiative, involves the construction of a 380 km long fiber-optic cable line along the seabed of the Caspian Sea, connecting Sumgait (Azerbaijan) and Aktau (Kazakhstan). This will enable high-capacity data transmission, supporting speeds of up to 400 terabits per second.

According to Yusif Jabbarov, CEO of NEQSOL Holding, owner of AzerTelecom and lead investor of the Digital Silk Way initiative, "The Trans-Caspian Fiber Optic Cable Line is a crucial part of the Digital Silk Way project, which aims to create a digital telecommunications mega corridor spanning the territories of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan. This vital innovation will provide the most optimal and shortest route for data transmission, with high bandwidth and minimal latency, boosting regional connectivity and contributing to the economic growth of these countries. I am incredibly proud of the team that has led this implementation and thus created an historic milestone for the entire region."

The construction process will be carried out in multiple stages, including the assessment of coastal areas and the seabed, the design and production of high-quality, durable cables, as well as their transportation and installation. AzerTelecom and Kazakhtelecom plan to complete the construction by the end of 2026.

About NEQSOL Holding

NEQSOL Holding is an international group of companies employing over 12,000 people in 11 countries, including the U.S., U.K., Azerbaijan, Ukraine, the Netherlands, Georgia, and Turkey. The group operates through its three headquarters in Amsterdam, Baku, and Kyiv, managing businesses across telecommunications, energy, technology, and construction materials. NEQSOL Holding serves more than 25 million customers worldwide. For more information please see https://www.neqsolholding.com/

About AzerTelecom

AzerTelecom is a leading telecommunications operator in Azerbaijan, providing wholesale carrier-grade communications, digital, and other services. The company operates within the Azerconnect Group, which is a part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies operating in various countries across the energy, telecommunications, high-tech, and construction industries.

About Kazakhtelecom

Kazakhtelecom is Kazakhstan's largest telecommunications company and holds the status of a national telecom operator. The company offers fixed-line telephony, broadband internet access, digital television, mobile communications, and other telecommunication services.

