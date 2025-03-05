ECIPSA Group and ISRAELCANADA invest USD16 million in land in Israel to develop the country's first residential project with Crystal Lagoons

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ECIPSA Group, Argentina's largest residential developer, and IsraelCanada, Israel's leading real estate company, have partnered to acquire more than 16 hectares in Kadima Tzoran.

In this town located 40km from Tel Aviv, they will carry out a rezoning process to develop their first residential project together. This acquisition not only reflects confidence in the region's growth potential, but also promises to transform its landscape thanks to the sustainable lagoons of Crystal Lagoons®.

IsraelCanada, one of the top players in the local market, is recognized for its solid track record in the sector, along which it has played a fundamental role in shaping the urban landscape with its iconic projects in cities such as Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, contributing to the revitalization of communities and the creation of spaces that promote urban life. Listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, with a market capitalization of NIS 4.76 billion, it is positioned as a key player in the Israeli real estate market.

Since its landing in Israel in 2023, Grupo ECIPSA has carried out important alliances to consolidate its presence in the country. First, by signing an exclusivity agreement with Crystal Lagoons® to develop residential projects with the sustainable lagoons of unlimited sizes internationally recognized as the No.1 amenity in the world, one of them being the one they will develop on these lands in Kadima Tzoran.

Its second step was the opening of corporate offices in 2024 and the launch of CasaVeIsrael, the first real estate broker aimed at the Spanish-speaking community, offering the opportunity to make real estate investments in Israel from anywhere in the world, providing a comprehensive and personalized advisory service from search, selection, to property management, providing a unique and satisfactory experience to its clients.

This new investment in Kadima Tzoran marks a new milestone in the consolidation of the international expansion of Grupo ECIPSA, which already operates in other key markets such as Panama, Brazil and Paraguay, the United States, and in its native Argentina from where it announced investments of more than USD 126.5 million for its operations in 2025.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2630805/Grupo_ECIPSA_Crystal_Lagoons.jpg

