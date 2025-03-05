Nebius Group

Nebius accelerates US expansion, adding up to 300 MW capacity at new data center in New Jersey



Nebius accelerates US expansion, adding up to 300 MW capacity at new data center in New Jersey

Incremental capacity also being added at existing facility in Kansas City and new site in Iceland.

Amsterdam, March 5, 2025 - Nebius Group N.V. ("Nebius Group" or the "Company"; NASDAQ: NBIS), a leading AI infrastructure company, today announced a major upgrade to its US-based cloud computing capacity with the planned construction of a new data center in New Jersey with capacity of up to 300 MW. The data center that Nebius has commissioned in New Jersey will be built to Nebius's own design, enabling the company to achieve maximum efficiency and offer superlative performance to customers. The facility is a phased development expandable up to a total capacity of 300 MW, with the first capacity expected to be completed as early as summer 2025. This delivers on the company's previous guidance for 100 MW of installed capacity by the end of 2025, with potential to accelerate beyond that if required to meet demand. Arkady Volozh, founder and CEO of Nebius, said: "Our first major data center in the US clearly advances our strategic goal of expanding our footprint in the American market as we continue building Nebius into a leading global AI infrastructure provider. This site has the potential to host dedicated large-scale instances, and we have considerable flexibility to accelerate our deployment plans as and when we need to. "With New Jersey, we now have secured expansion capacity to over 400 MW. And we are actively reviewing options to extend this pipeline further as we seek to grow aggressively to multiples of where we are today." In addition to the new data center in New Jersey, Nebius today announced incremental capacity additions at its existing colocation deployment in Kansas City and a new location in Iceland. In Kansas City, Nebius has agreed a second deployment phase, with the additional capacity expected to be online by the end of Q2 2025. Delivery of the first phase at Kansas City remains on track for Q1 2025. In Iceland, Nebius confirmed a new colocation deployment in Keflavik, Iceland, as it builds out more AI infrastructure in Europe. Physical deployment and software installation are underway, and the new capacity is expected to be fully operational and available to clients by the end of Q1 2025. This deployment is powered by Iceland's abundant geothermal energy to reduce environmental impact. Combined with the tripling of capacity at Nebius's first data center in Finland, as well as potential deployments at new sites currently in the pipeline, these additions will make a significant contribution to the company's planned ramp-up of installed capacity in the US and Europe during 2025. About Nebius Nebius (NASDAQ:NBIS) is a technology company building full-stack infrastructure to service the explosive growth of the global AI industry, including large-scale GPU clusters, cloud platforms, and tools and services for developers. Headquartered in Amsterdam and listed on Nasdaq, the company has a global footprint with R&D hubs across Europe, North America and Israel. Nebius' core business is an AI-centric cloud platform built for intensive AI workloads. With proprietary cloud software architecture and hardware designed in-house (including servers, racks and data center design),Nebius gives AI builders the compute, storage, managed services and tools they need to build, tune and run their models. A Preferred cloud service provider in the NVIDIA Partner Network, Nebius offers high-end infrastructure optimized for AI training and inference. The company boasts a team of around 400 skilled engineers, delivering a true hyperscale cloud experience tailored for AI builders. To learn more please visit www.nebius.com . Contacts Media Relations: media@nebius.com



