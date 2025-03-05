Uganda's Ministry of Water and Environment has opened a tender for the supply, installation, and commissioning of four solar energy packages for water supply schemes across the country. Applications are due by March 27, 2025. Uganda's Ministry of Water and Environment is accepting bids for the supply, installation and commissioning of solar energy packages for four separate water supply schemes. The tender details state that the water supply schemes are located in the areas of Butanda, Old Kazinga, Isungu and Pacwa. The work forms part of the Electricity Access Scale-Up Project (EASP) and will ...

