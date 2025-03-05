Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2025) - Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) announced today that it intends to release the company's fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

The company will also host a conference call to answer questions regarding the company's results at 8:00am ET on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Investors may submit questions by emailing ir@groupon.com.

A webcast of the conference call can be accessed live at investor.groupon.com. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call, along with other published materials.

About Groupon

Groupon (www.groupon.com) (NASDAQ: GRPN) is a trusted local marketplace where consumers go to buy services and experiences that make life more interesting and deliver boundless value. To find out more about Groupon, please visit press.groupon.com.

