DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
NYRSTAR 3NY1 BE0974294267 BAW/UFN
© 2025 Xetra Newsboard
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|13:32
|XFRA 3NY1: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
|DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTILNYRSTAR 3NY1 BE0974294267...
► Artikel lesen
|06.02.
|Nyrstar NV - Update in respect of dissolution or continuation of the Company
|Regulated information Nyrstar NV - Update in respect of dissolution or continuation of the Company 6 February 2025 at 18.00 CET In a press release of 2 May 2024 (link), the Company announced that...
► Artikel lesen
|09.01.
|Nyrstar NV - Postponed assessment of request for appointment of provisional administrator
|Regulated Information - inside information Nyrstar NV - Postponed assessment of request for appointment of provisional administrator 9 January 2025 at 14.00 CET As previously disclosed, a group of...
► Artikel lesen
|24.10.24
|Nyrstar NV provides an update with regards to the Mechelen criminal investigation
|Regulated Information Nyrstar NV provides an update with regards to the Mechelen criminal investigation 24 October 2024 at 23.30 CEST Nyrstar NV (the "Company") was notified today that, on 24 October...
► Artikel lesen
|03.10.24
|XFRA 3NY1: WIEDERAUFNAHME/RESUMPTION
|FOLGENDE(S) INSTRUMENT(E) WIRD/ WERDEN WIEDER IN DEN HANDEL AUFGENOMMEN MIT FOLGENDEM TRADING SCHEDULE.THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ARE RESUMED TRADING WITH FOLLOWING TRADING SCHEDULE:INSTRUMENT NAME...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|NYRSTAR NV
|0,073
|0,00 %