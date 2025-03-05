Plarium Global Ltd.: RAID: Shadow Legends Celebrates 6th Anniversary with Supreme Galek Giveaway for New Players

Enjoy the Festivities and Special In-game Events Now Through April 2nd

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 05, 2025, a global leader in developing F2P mobile and PC games with more than 500 million registered gamers worldwide, announced the sixth anniversary celebration of its acclaimed dark fantasy RPG RAID: Shadow Legends with a month-long event featuring gifts and special LiveOps, community activities, and in-game tournaments beginning today through April 2nd.

This year's "Festival of Creation" is held in the fictional region of Aravia, home to the High Elves Faction, and hosted by new Legendary Champion Lord Entertainer Fabian. Players will have an opportunity to summon this ghostly human through a limited time Classic Fusion event from March 10th through the 26th. To celebrate all fans of RAID, players will also receive a five-day gift chain by logging in on five non-consecutive days now through March 31st.

"We are so proud of the passionate and engaging community that RAID has built over the last six years, as well as the equally passionate development team that works tirelessly to ensure every player has new experiences to enjoy," said Schraga Mor, CEO of Plarium. "During a time where gamers have never had more options, we are humbled that so many gamers join the Raid universe every day as their gaming destination of choice. This celebration is for you."

Beyond in-game activities, players can expect exciting community events, along with a special CG animation featuring one of RAID's original and iconic Champions, Galek, who's been enjoying a peaceful retirement until an unexpected call to action shakes things up. As a callback to one of the game's most storied heroes, Legendary Champion Supreme Galek will be given away to new players via an exclusive promo code.

RAID: Shadow Legends is available to download on the App Store , Google Play , Galaxy Store , and most recently, Aptoide . It is also available on PC through the Microsoft Store , Epic Store , Steam , or the Plarium Play platform.

About Plarium

Plarium) is an international gaming company founded in 2009, headquartered in Israel, with over 1,300 employees across Europe. Plarium has built a global footprint for its games and a resilient business based on popular evergreen IPs. Its flagship title, RAID: Shadow Legends, is one of the top-grossing turn-based RPGs on mobile and PC. The studio also powers its success with PlariumPlay, a direct-to-consumer PC platform, and GoGame, a proprietary user acquisition and marketing platform built into its IT infrastructure.