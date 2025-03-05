Amdocs Management Limited: Empowering Creativity: DreamWorks Animation Selects Amdocs to Streamline Production and Enhance the Artistic Experience

Strategic collaboration between Amdocs and DreamWorks Animation includes co-engineering a solution designed to transform the creative workflow and meet the demands of its production pipeline

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced a landmark collaboration between DreamWorks Animation and Amdocs Studios - its experience division of comprehensive high-end digital services offering aimed at delivering innovative, scalable solutions through a consulting-led approach to service providers and beyond.

DreamWorks Animation will collaborate with Amdocs on a user interface and experience that will streamline production workflows, ease complexities, and efficiently manage hundreds of thousands of digital assets, enabling DreamWorks Animation to meet the demands of its production pipeline. The Amdocs solution is expected to be available to additional studios beyond DreamWorks when completed.

"Adopting new ways of working can be challenging, as habits and processes are deeply ingrained in our industry," said Bill Ballew, Chief Technology Officer at DreamWorks Animation. "What sets Amdocs apart is its ability to make advanced tools accessible and intuitive, bridging the gap between innovation and usability. This strategic alliance is pivotal in showing how streamlined interfaces and enhanced user experiences can drive real transformation in our creative workflows."

"This collaboration with DreamWorks Animation marks a pivotal moment for Amdocs, showcasing our commitment to delivering tailored solutions for specific business challenges," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy, Amdocs. "We're proud to support DreamWorks Animation and its talented artists with cutting-edge technology that enhances collaboration, elevates creativity, and brings visionary projects to life."

Amdocs Studios delivers transformative results by combining deep expertise across four dedicated practices: Experience & Digital Engineering, Data & Generative AI, Cloud, and Quality Engineering. By addressing the unique challenges faced by customers, Amdocs Studios helps enterprises across sectors thrive in an increasingly digital-first world.

Supporting Resources

Learn more about Amdocs Studios

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company's website

Follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $5.00 billion in fiscal 2024. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macro-economic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other regional events or pandemics, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the company's customers, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, security incidents, including breaches and cyberattacks to our systems and networks and those of our partners or customers, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the company's offerings and operations and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024 filed on December 17, 2024 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 on February 18, 2025.

Media Contacts

Michael Zema

Amdocs Public Relations

Mzema@amdocs.com

Emily Holt

PAN Communications for Amdocs

Amdocs@pancomm.com

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire