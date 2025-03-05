Sidoti & Company, LLC: Sidoti Events, LLC Announces Strategic Partnership With Stocktwits To Enhance Retail Investor Conference Engagement

Sidoti Events, LLC ("Sidoti Events"), an affiliate of Sidoti & Company, LLC, along with Stocktwits, the world's leading social network for investors and traders, announced a strategic partnership involving Sidoti Events' virtual conferences. This collaboration aims to enhance Sidoti Event's extensive conference outreach and marketing services through:

Enhanced Distribution : Presenting companies at Sidoti Events' conferences will have their presentations livestreamed on the Stocktwits site, making it available to Stocktwits 10 million registered users. Coupled with Sidoti Events' access to a network of 2,500 institutional, family office and high net worth investor relationships, presenting companies should now have a meaningfully enhanced level of potential investor engagement.

Real-Time Community-Driven Insights : Conference presenters will be able to access Stocktwits' real-time viewership and impression data, real time discussions, and post-presentation market sentiment as expressed by Stocktwits subscribers, providing valuable outreach intelligence.

Post-Event Interaction: Presenting companies can continue the conversation by engaging with Stocktwits' broader community post-event.

Sidoti Event's CEO, Peter Sidoti, commented, "Our conferences are already known for providing valuable interactions between small- and micro-cap issuers and investors. By teaming up with Stocktwits, we are taking that experience to a whole new level. This partnership allows us to provide our presenting companies with an unprecedented opportunity to interact with the retail investment community, share ideas, and gain real-time market insights during our events."

Sidoti Events, which hosts eight virtual conferences each year, has two upcoming conferences: the March Small Cap Conference and the May Micro Cap Conference. To register for one of these conferences or to see the full schedule for 2025, please visit www.sidoti.com/events or contact the marketing team at conference@sidoti.com or call (212) 453-7031.

"We're thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with the Sidoti Events team. We'll begin by hosting Sidoti Events' renowned virtual conferences on Stocktwits and will continue to collaborate on informative media that drives awareness for Sidoti Events' clients," said Shiv Sharma, Stocktwits President & COO. "Our partnership enables us to bring exciting and underfollowed growth opportunities directly to our active investor base, delivering content and insights that resonate deeply with our audience."

Founded in 2008, Stocktwits is the largest social network for investors and traders and is the first to organize conversations around tickers using the cashtag (e.g. $AAPL). For more information about Stocktwits, please visit their website at www.Stocktwits.com.

About Sidoti Events, LLC

Sidoti Events, LLC, is a leading provider of corporate access through the eight investor conferences it hosts each year, and is an affiliate of Sidoti & Company, LLC (www.sidoti.com), which for 25 years has been a premier independent research provider/broker dealer focused on small and micro-cap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities (the "BD"). Through this affiliation, Sidoti Events draws upon the BD's small and micro-cap focused nationwide sales force, catering to 2,500 institutional relationships in North America, enabling Sidoti Events to host multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and micro-cap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in those sectors.

About Stocktwits

Stocktwits is the premier social media platform dedicated to investors and traders. With an active community of over 10 million registered users, Stocktwits has established itself as a leading voice in the investing world. Driven by the mission to help investors enhance their returns, Stocktwits offers a rich ecosystem of community interaction, data, content, and tools that empower investors to connect, learn, profit, and have fun in the process.

