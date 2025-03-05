Peraso Inc.: Peraso CEO Discusses the Future of mmWave on 'The Street Reports Podcast'

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a pioneer in mmWave wireless technology solutions, today announced that Ron Glibbery, chief executive officer of Peraso, was interviewed on The Street Reports Podcast and discussed current and future applications for mmWave, including fixed wireless access (FWA) utilizing both 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G spectrum, AI-driven-connectivity and military applications.

Link to Podcast Interview: https://thestreetreports.com/peraso-incs-ceo-ron-glibbery-discusses-the-future-of-60-ghz-mmwave-5g-ai-driven-connectivity-and-military-applications-on-the-street-podcast-listen-now/

Peraso is a leading innovator in multi-gigabit, long-range, 60 GHz unlicensed mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules and software solutions. With over a decade of experience shipping mmWave semiconductor products, Peraso's solutions are being deployed and used worldwide for a variety of applications, as demand for mmWave technology continues to grow.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." These statements may be identified by words such as "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "strategy," "goal," or "planned," "seeks," "may," "might," "will," "expects," "intends," "believes," "should," and similar expressions, or the negative versions thereof, and which also may be identified by their context. All statements that address customer applications and relationships, as well as availability, operating performance, advantages of the products of Peraso, market acceptance of and demand for the Company's products and anticipated acceptance and use of mmWave technology, which are not otherwise historical facts, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, anticipated use of and demand for mmWave technology, interest in the Company's products and technology, the availability and performance of Peraso's products, reliance on manufacturing partners to assist successfully with the fabrication of the Company's ICs and modules, availability of quantities of ICs supplied by the Company's manufacturing partners at a competitive cost, level of intellectual property protection provided by the Company's patents, vigor and growth of markets served by the Company's customers and the Company's operations, and other risks. Peraso undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

About The Street Reports

The Street Reports, discovering companies from "Wall Street 2 Bay Street," specializes in bringing relevant information on micro-cap, small-cap, and generally undervalued companies to the attention of readers/listeners that may be potential investors.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, antenna modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com .

Peraso and the Peraso logo are registered trademarks of Peraso Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

