SH HOTELS & RESORTS BECOMES STARWOOD HOTELS, MARKING A DECADE OF TRANSFORMATION AND GROWTH

The Trailblazing Hospitality Company Behind 1 Hotels & Homes, Baccarat Hotels & Residences, and Treehouse Hotels Enters a New Era Under Visionary Founder Barry Sternlicht with Global Expansion and a Bold Rebranding

MIAMI, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SH Hotels & Resorts, the parent company of award-winning brands including 1 Hotels, Baccarat Hotels, and Treehouse Hotels, is celebrating its 10th anniversary by officially rebranding as Starwood Hotels, reviving the iconic global brand created nearly 30 years ago by Barry Sternlicht, one of the most innovative and influential leaders in modern hospitality. Along with this bold change, Starwood Hotels is poised for significant growth in 2025, with more than 40 properties open or in development across its three brands on four continents. The rebranding is an exciting return of a trusted name that redefined the hospitality industry. In Sternlicht's time as Chairman & CEO leading Starwood Hotels & Resorts, it became the largest hotel company in the world measured by EBITDA and built legendary brands that outperformed globally and still enjoy wide success today. Sternlicht also created W Hotels, grew St. Regis from a single property into a global luxury hotel collection, and transformed the industry by redefining and reviving brands like The Luxury Collection, Sheraton, Westin, Le Meridien, and Four Points. Additional innovations include the creation of Westin's Heavenly Bed and Starwood Preferred Guest, one of the most beloved frequent traveler programs of its time. Sternlicht and the company received numerous awards centered on innovation and brand distinction.

"Reintroducing the Starwood Hotels name is personally very exciting for me. It's a tribute to a legacy that millions of people know and trust-and it comes at a decisive moment in our company's history," says Sternlicht, Founder and Chairman of Starwood Hotels and Chairman of Starwood Capital Group. "Over the past decade, SH Hotels & Resorts has built three extraordinary brands, including the mission-driven 1 Hotels, which demonstrates how guests can live a luxurious, sustainable life without sacrifice. I didn't want to do another typical hotel brand after W. The world doesn't need another brand, it needs a better 1. By reviving the Starwood Hotels name, we aim to marry this trusted legacy of youth, innovation, and guest focus with our modern, tech-enabled, personalized approach to hospitality. As we take this next step, we're doubling down on our mission to inspire, innovate, and make a difference-for our guests, our partners, and the planet."

As it embarks on this next chapter, Starwood Hotels is celebrating not just where it's been but where it's going. This milestone year brings global growth, driven by forward-thinking initiatives, industry-leading sustainability, and a robust development pipeline. This includes the debut of flagship properties in Tokyo, Melbourne, and Copenhagen, as well as further expansion into dynamic new markets such as the Middle East and Southern Europe.

"Starwood Hotels once disrupted the industry under Barry's leadership. On the 10th anniversary of SH Hotels & Resorts, we will build on that legacy and become an even more innovative and forward-thinking company," says Raul Leal, CEO of Starwood Hotels. "Our cadre of unique brands with distinctive offerings, brought to life by the best team members in the industry, will delight and surprise experience seekers of all ages around the globe."

1 Hotels & Homes: A Decade of Nature-Inspired Travel

The 1 Hotels brand launched in 2015 with the opening of Miami's 1 Hotel South Beach and New York City's 1 Hotel Central Park, setting a new benchmark for biophilic design and sustainable practices in hospitality. Over the past decade, the brand has expanded into major global destinations, including Brooklyn (New York City), West Hollywood (Los Angeles), Sanya (China), Toronto, Nashville, San Francisco, Hanalei Bay (on the Hawaiian island of Kauai), and Mayfair (London).

"As we reflect on a decade of 1 Hotels, we're proud of how far we've come in inspiring guests to care for the planet," says Sternlicht. "With our new openings, we're bringing our mission to new markets and continuing to raise the bar for sustainable luxury."

Consistent with the 1 Hotels' brand mission to connect guests to nature and do good for people and planet, the company is partnering with Arbor Day Foundation to donate 100,000 trees to nurseries in preparation for reforestation efforts in Los Angeles to help restore vital green spaces. Los Angeles is home to 1 Hotel West Hollywood, which supported first responders with much-needed complimentary rest during the recent wildfires and is providing extended-stay discounts for displaced families.

Furthering its platform for change, the groundbreaking MISSION-1 Hotels' membership program, which highlights the evolution of loyalty and delivers a hyper-personalized guest experience while providing a platform to give back to the planet-will continue to evolve. By empowering guests to make meaningful contributions to environmental and social causes, MISSION is an opportunity for every stay at 1 Hotels to leave a positive impact.

In 2025, 1 Hotels & Homes will continue its legacy of environmentally conscious hospitality with exciting new properties:

1 Hotel Seattle (Spring 2025) : Drawing inspiration from the Pacific Northwest's stunning natural beauty, this 153-room property will feature immersive designs and reclaimed materials that celebrate the region's unique heritage.

: Drawing inspiration from the Pacific Northwest's stunning natural beauty, this 153-room property will feature immersive designs and reclaimed materials that celebrate the region's unique heritage. 1 Hotel & Homes Melbourne (mid-2025): Centered around an iconic structure along the Yarra River, this Australian waterfront sanctuary will have 277 guest rooms, 114 residences, and a wellness center focused on holistic rejuvenation-a true urban retreat.

Centered around an iconic structure along the Yarra River, this Australian waterfront sanctuary will have 277 guest rooms, 114 residences, and a wellness center focused on holistic rejuvenation-a true urban retreat. 1 Hotel Copenhagen (Summer 2025) : Opening in the heart of Denmark's capital, this 288-key property will align with Copenhagen's ambitious carbon-neutral goals via cutting-edge energy efficiency and green architecture.

: Opening in the heart of Denmark's capital, this 288-key property will align with Copenhagen's ambitious carbon-neutral goals via cutting-edge energy efficiency and green architecture. 1 Hotel Tokyo (Fall 2025): Marking the brand's highly anticipated debut in Asia, this serene sanctuary in the heart of Tokyo will blend nature-inspired design, environmental innovation, and Japan's rich cultural heritage.

Openings beyond 2025 include Cabo San Lucas (Mexico), Paris, Elounda Hills (Crete), Austin (Texas), Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), and San Miguel de Allende (Mexico).

Baccarat Hotels & Residences: Redefining Glamour

Baccarat Hotels embodies the timeless elegance, craftsmanship, and artistry of the namesake crystal brand. Following the success of its flagship property-Baccarat Hotel New York-the brand will be expanding into some of the world's most iconic destinations in the coming years, including Rome, Florence, Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Dubai, and the Maldives.

Treehouse Hotels: Whimsical Escapes

Treehouse Hotels, the newest of Starwood's three brands, brings playful design and a nostalgic sense of awe and wonder to the hospitality landscape. "We want guests to escape to the carefree joy of their youth-playful, fun, engaging, and an oasis of entertainment," says Leal. After the highly acclaimed debut of its flagship property in central London, the brand is expanding its joyful ethos to new destinations:

Treehouse Manchester (UK) (Spring 2025) : This transformed 14-story property will include whimsical communal spaces, imaginative design elements, and locally inspired programming that celebrates Manchester's diverse culture.

: This transformed 14-story property will include whimsical communal spaces, imaginative design elements, and locally inspired programming that celebrates Manchester's diverse culture. Treehouse Silicon Valley (Spring 2025): Located in Sunnyvale, CA-the heart of tech innovation-this 254-key property features locally inspired fun amenities, thoughtful programming, several food & beverage offerings, and dynamic spaces for social and business gatherings.

Additional hotels in the pipeline include Adelaide (Australia), Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), and Brickell (Miami).

Branded Residences

As part of the growth strategy of 1 Hotels & Homes and Baccarat Hotels & Residences, several new branded residences are in development. Existing properties include 1 Homes South Beach and Baccarat Residences New York. Upcoming Baccarat Residences will complement hotel openings in Dubai, the Maldives, and Riyadh, while new 1 Homes locations are launching alongside hotels in Melbourne (debuting this year), Crete, and San Miguel de Allende. Baccarat Brickell is planned as a standalone development.

Elevating the Guest Experience Through Culinary Journeys and Holistic Wellness

Dining and wellness will continue to be at the heart of Starwood Hotels' approach to hospitality and remain core elements of the guest experience. With a dedicated focus on creating memorable moments, the company collaborates with some of the world's most celebrated chefs and wellness pioneers to deliver original experiences.

In London, 1 Hotel Mayfair's signature restaurant, Dovetale-helmed by two Michelin-starred chef Tom Sellers-has reimagined modern European cuisine. Across the Atlantic, 1 Hotel Central Park features Jams by Jonathan Waxman, a pioneer in farm-to-table dining. The highly anticipated Treehouse Silicon Valley is debuting Valley Goat, where James Beard Award-winning chef Stephanie Izard will showcase the seasonal bounty of Northern California. And at 1 Hotel South Beach, James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Solomonov is about to introduce AVIV, celebrating the rich flavors of Israel and the broader region, paired with locally sourced ingredients.

Wellness is a natural extension of Starwood Hotels' mission to live in harmony with nature. Designed to nurture mind, body, and spirit, the properties feature experiential programming that connects guests to nature while promoting holistic well-being. Nearly every 1 Hotels property features the Bamford Wellness Spa, created in partnership with Carole Bamford, a pioneer in organic, sustainable, and holistic living. Bamford Wellness Spas offer treatments inspired by traditional therapies and local influences.

On the island of Kauai, 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay elevates wellness to new heights with a revolutionary approach to well-being that includes regenerative medicine, precision therapies, an 18,000 square-foot Bamford Wellness Spa, and Anatomy, a cutting-edge fitness center. With a foundation in sports science and strength conditioning, Anatomy's programs offer a performance-focused edge to personal fitness.

"Through thoughtful culinary and wellness experiences, we strive to recharge the soul, nurture the body, and inspire a deeper connection to the world around us," says Leal. "It's not just about offering amenities-it's about creating transformative moments that stay with our guests long after they leave."

Looking Ahead: Building a Sustainable Future

Sustainability has and will continue to be a cornerstone of Starwood Hotels' growth strategy. Every aspect of the company reflects a profound commitment to the planet and its people, integrating eco-conscious design, operations, and guest experiences that harmonize with the natural world.

This commitment is evident through measurable accomplishments. All properties work to achieve LEED, BREEAM or similar certification, demonstrating a dedication to sustainable design, construction, and operations. To date, SH Hotels & Resorts has offset 46,612 tons of CO2, significantly reducing its environmental footprint. Expanded zero-waste programs have resulted in a 75% diversion rate, with 3.4 million pounds of materials recycled annually. Certified Sustainable Gatherings have achieved a 99.6% diversion rate, setting a new standard for eco-conscious events. In addition, 417,265 pounds of materials have been reused and donated in 2024 alone, including more than 52,681 pounds of food donated to over 35 charity partners.

Properties like the new 1 Hotel & Homes Melbourne showcase thoughtful preservation and eco-sensitive change: The centerpiece of the hotel is the iconic Goods Shed No. 5, an example of adaptive reuse that preserves the city's cultural heritage while incorporating circular economy principles and innovative sustainability practices. At the new 1 Hotel Seattle, reclaimed timber, biophilic design elements, and moss-inspired art seamlessly merge the built environment with the Pacific Northwest's natural beauty.

Across the portfolio, plant-forward menus and partnerships with local farms highlight a dedication to rethinking culinary practices while minimizing environmental impact. Guests encounter sustainable details at every turn, from organic bath products and upcycled amenities to refillable water stations that reduce reliance on single-use plastics.

The focus on sustainability extends beyond physical spaces to the people who bring this mission to life. To deliver these transformative experiences, the team will grow from 3,900 to more than 5,000 members in 2025. Community engagement programs like the 1 Less Thing initiative-which encourages mindful disposal-and partnerships with local organizations further amplify this impact, providing meaningful contributions to the communities surrounding each property.

"Our journey has just begun," says Sternlicht. "As we embrace bold ideas, expand into new markets, and continue to reinvent the hospitality landscape, we hope to build a legacy that will inspire future generations. The best is yet to come."

About Starwood Hotels

Starwood Hotels, an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a sustainable hotel brand management company that operates 1 Hotels, a nature-inspired lifestyle brand that launched in 2015 with properties in South Beach (Miami) and Manhattan and includes Brooklyn Bridge (New York City), West Hollywood (Los Angeles), Sanya (China), Toronto, San Francisco, Nashville, the recently opened Hanalei Bay (Kauai) flagship property and the brand's first European property in Mayfair (London) with projects in development in Cabo San Lucas (Mexico), Paris, Elounda Hills (Crete), Austin (Texas), Copenhagen, Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Melbourne (Australia), Seattle and San Miguel de Allende (Mexico); Baccarat Hotels & Resorts, a luxury brand that made its debut in March 2015 with the opening of its flagship property in New York City, with projects under development in Rome, Florence, Dubai, Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Brickell (Miami), and the Maldives; and Treehouse Hotels, which premiered in London in 2019 and with projects under development in Manchester (UK), Silicon Valley (California), Brickell (Miami), Adelaide (Australia) and Riyadh (Saudi Arabia). Leveraging its marketing, design, operational and technological expertise, Starwood Hotels is the force behind some of the most groundbreaking and dynamic hotel brands in the world.

