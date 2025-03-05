Standard Lithium to Attend 37th Annual Roth Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Lithium Ltd. ("Standard Lithium") (TSXV:SLI) (NYSE:A:SLI), a leading near-commercial lithium developer today announced senior leadership will participate in the upcoming 37th Annual Roth Conference.

Event 37th Annual Roth Conference Date March 16 - 18, 2025 Location The Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa, Dana Point, CA

Salah Gamoudi, Chief Financial Officer and Chris Lang, Director of Finance will be hosting one-on-one meetings during the conference. Interested investors should contact their Roth representative or Standard Lithium Investor Relations at investors@standardlithium.com.

About Standard Lithium Ltd.

Standard Lithium is a leading near-commercial lithium development company focused on the sustainable development of a portfolio of large, high-grade lithium-brine properties in the United States. The Company prioritizes projects characterized by the highest quality resources, robust infrastructure, skilled labor, and streamlined permitting. Standard Lithium aims to achieve sustainable, commercial-scale lithium production via the application of a scalable and fully integrated Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") and purification process. The Company's flagship projects are located in the Smackover Formation, a world-class lithium brine asset, focused in Arkansas and Texas. In partnership with global energy leader Equinor, Standard Lithium is advancing the South West Arkansas project, a greenfield project located in southern Arkansas, and actively exploring promising lithium brine prospects in East Texas. Additionally, the Company is advancing the Phase 1A project in partnership with LANXESS Corporation, a brownfield development project located in southern Arkansas. Standard Lithium also holds an interest in certain mineral leases in the Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County, California.

Standard Lithium trades on both the TSX Venture Exchange and the NYSE American under the symbol "SLI"; and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "S5L". Please visit the Company's website at www.standardlithium.com.

Media Contact:

Chris Lang

Director of Finance

Standard Lithium Ltd.

+1 604 409 8154

investors@standardlithium.com

